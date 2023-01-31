For the second straight season, Winter Martin and Kailyn Schafer are heading to the state bowling tournament.
This time, they're bringing their Hastings High teammates along.
The Tigers qualified for next week's meet by winning Tuesday's Class B, District 5 tournament at Pastime Lanes.
"Last year we were short and then got beat out by wildcard points, so we didn't all get to go to state," said HHS girls coach Kent Rothfuss. "This year it was great that we finished the season strong and we're going to state."
HHS built a 220-pin advantage through singles play and maintained the margin through the Baker games to beat out second-place Northwest 2,762 to 2,589.
When the day was done, Hastings placed four bowlers in the individual top 10. Martin was the champion with a total scored 511 pins through three solo games.
When the day began, the Tigers weren't immediately in qualifying shape. The hometown rollers didn't pick up the pattern until game two to begin the construction of their lead.
"They really caught their groove and bowled well the last two games to put us out there in first by quite a bit," Rothfuss said.
Freshman MacKenzie Tate just missed out on qualifying for the solo tournament. Tate was three pins short of fifth place, which is the district cut off for individuals.
"It's her first year bowling for us," Rothfuss said. "So she did real well."
Haylie Colwell and Schafer were eighth and ninth, respectively.
Martin was the lone female bowler to break 200 on the day, rolling a 204 in her third game.
Though not much for words, Martin said she's excited to be going back to Lincoln for her senior year.
"It's taken a lot of practice," Martin said. "I am very happy to make state as an individual. I'm moving out of state next year so it's a last year, finish strong kind of thing."
Martin was one of three Tigers to make state as individuals last season. She was tops among them, placing ninth after missing the final eight bracket by 12 pins. Schafer was 39th.
Martin is a bit of a different bowler this season as opposed to last. She made a change to her style from throwing a "backup ball," which means releasing the ball with a supination instead of more natural pronation.
"Basically she threw the ball like a left-hander, now she's throwing it like a traditional right-hander would," Rothfuss said.
"She's been a good bowler for us for four years now, two when we were still a club sport. She swapped the way she bowled over the summer, so it's really good she's still doing really well."
Martin was one of the four starters who returned from last season's squad. Rothfuss sees the team continuing to grow and collect more district titles in the future.
In the immediate forefront, though, is a realistic shot at a team state championship. In wildcard points, Hastings trails only Wayne statewide. The Tigers were 17-7 in duals this season.
"It's a great first district championship for the girls," Rothfuss said. "It'll be fun and hopefully we can bring home a state championship."
Ethan Crecelius was the lone Tiger to squeak through a loaded boys district. The junior was safe by 15 pins in the individual standings, compiling a 524 across three games. First place was 582, rolled by York's Landon McConnell.
The Dukes were the team champions.
"We took them to the wire," Crecelius said of a regular season meeting with York, the top team in Class B power points.
"Today we felt like we had a chance to be competitive, but these lanes were super tough and we were just lucky to end up how we are now, in the No. 3 spot. I'll go to singles and try and win that."
Hastings had plenty of ground to make up heading into the five Baker games (where five team members roll two frames apiece in a rotating order). The Tigers were in third by nearly 600 pins, which was an improbable task turned impossible.
"We really just had a day where we didn't convert a lot of spares and you start to get a cumulative effect like that and find yourself in a hole pretty quickly," said Hastings boys coach Pete Theoharis.
Crecelius had the most steady individual round of the five qualifiers, averaging 174.6 pins per game. Theoharis said for him to qualify in a field of high-scoring bowlers was impressive.
"York was the No. 1 seed in power points and Northwest was, like, No. 3, so knowing that you know there's a lot of individual bowlers, too," the coach said. "With only five making state, and for Ethan to get through, is really good."