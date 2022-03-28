Greg Mays spent the last 32 years teaching from the book of basketball.
Now the English teacher will stick to the likes of “Animal Farm,” “Hamlet” and other literature, according to a message he shared Monday on social media.
Mays released a statement on Twitter just shy of 4 p.m. saying he was retiring from coaching after 32 seasons, the last 15 of which came at Hastings High.
“I am ready for something new,” he wrote. “And, to be clear, this is not about spending more time with my family; and I guarantee you, my family will be relieved to hear that!
“I believe they feel that way because throughout my career, my best friend and wife, Ann, has made sure we grew our family around coaching and helped me build my coaching career with the outlines of our family. I owe her and thank her for everything, of course.
“And to my kids: Zoe, Ryder, Emma and Hayden, thank you for playing the part of coach’s kids so well. I’ve had hundreds of players, but you four are my favorites by far!”
Mays was always animated on the court and just as colorful in interviews across the last 15 seasons while he coached the Tigers’ girls basketball program to a 132-193 record.
“I simply think it is time,” Mays said of his decision. “Time for me to do other things. I’ll still be teaching and am excited to have more time with my students.”
And more time to pursue a sequel to Jerry Mathers’ 1980 book on the history of Nebraska high school sports.
“I see it as a short history of every school in the state: great athletes, great teams, (school) colors, nicknames, etc,” said the coach whose superstition drove him to wear the same grey slacks, light blue dress shirt and orange and black tie just about every game.
Mays also wants to write “a more complete history of Hastings High sports.”
As part of his research Mays runs a Twitter page, @SuitingUpVarsity, where he posts and reposts all types of historical content related to Nebraska high school athletics.
“I’ve learned a lot from the followers, especially (those) who know other parts of the state. They ask great questions that lead to other avenues of research,” Mays said.
“I have a lot of writing to do, and I am excited to throw myself into it.”
Mays began his coaching career in 1990, spending 12 years at Hastings Junior High, where he coached boys basketball (seven years), girls basketball (one year) and football (all 12 years).
Mays then spent five seasons at Blue Hill, where he coached the boys basketball team. He also led the Bobcats football team for one season and spent three as the activities director.
“I’ve had the chance to work with hundreds of great athletes and great young people,” said Mays, who holds a 182-247 career coaching record. “I want to thank every one of them. Without their willingness to put themselves on the line and compete, without their talents and courage, my job would have been meaningless.”
Mays returned to Hastings in 2007 to coach girls basketball at HHS.
During Mays’ tenure, Hastings High made two trips to the state tournament. Though the Tigers never advanced past the first round, losing to Norris in 2015 and York in 2016.
In his last five years, the Tigers couldn’t find the right stroke of luck to reach Lincoln.
They lost a district final on a buzzer-beater in 2018 at York; fell 38-30 at Platteview in 2020; and, perhaps as sour as ever, came up short in 2021 against No. 1 Elkhorn North — the eventual state champion — 61-60.
HHS went 8-14 this season. Mays had high aspirations for his Tigers, but key injuries derailed those goals early on and the team won just two of its final 12 games.
“I thought this was a team that could make a run in Lincoln,” Mays said after Hastings’ season ended in subdistricts. “I didn’t think we were going to be fighting to get 10 wins to get to a district final.”
In his statement, Mays thanked many for their roles in his career. He offered special appreciation to Bob Moderow, longtime Hastings High activities director.
Twice Moderow turned Mays down when the coach applied to be Hastings High’s boys basketball coach in 1999 and 2000. Moderow also said no when Mays applied for the girls job in 1997.
“(He) delivered to me the most disappointing news of my professional career, but did it in a way that left me feeling I could be a better coach, and with ideas on how to do it,” Mays wrote.
“He helped me understand what coaches really could and couldn’t control, that made a big difference in the way I coached from then on. He made me a much better coach of players instead of just a coach of basketball.”
Mays also recognized the help of his brothers, Tren and Tate, for their often voluntary contributions.
“We have been a team,” he said, “the best one I’ve ever been a part of. Thanks, guys.”