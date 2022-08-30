Hastings High used the long ball early and often Tuesday night in its rout of the York Dukes at Smith Softball Complex.
The Class B No. 4 Tigers hit four home runs — two from Macie Wolever — in their 11-1 win.
Wolever's two-run home run in the first inning kickstarted the offense for Hastings, which was coming off an 0-3 performance at the LPS invite over the weekend.
"I thought we hit the ball well," said HHS head coach Ashley Speak. "Our energy was up the whole game and we did not let things snowball. We let some games get out of control in Lincoln. One error turned into two or one bad at-bat turned into two bad at-bats.
"We have to remember that we are young. We are going to go through those growing pains, but that is what will make us better down the stretch."
Tuesday night, the only pain was to the ball. The Tigers dropped the hammer in the first two innings.
HHS jumped out ahead with a 5-0 lead after an inning. Following Wolever, was a solo home run by Carlie Muhlbach, then Emma Landgren hit a double and Grayce Beck and MaKenzie Nollette each hit RBI singles.
Wolever hit another home run in the second inning and Landgren joined her with a round-tripper as HHS grew its lead to 9-0. Sammy Schmidt added a triple and Hadyn Laux had a double.
Speak said the difference on offense between Saturday and Tuesday was evident.
"I think we had better approaches at the plate. We were patient," she said. "We were a little over aggressive in Lincoln and were attacking things out of the strike zone. We talked Monday about playing our game; you can take a lot of pitches and still get yours."
The Tigers (5-4) jumped all over York starting pitcher Lauryn Mattox, who went only 1/3 of an inning before she was pulled.
Mattox's biggest contribution was a solo home run in the fourth for York's only hit and run of the mercy-rule shortened ball game.
HHS ace Alyssa Breckner had four strikeouts and no walks on 65 pitches. Breckner had a no-hitter going into the top of the fourth until Mattox cleared the fence on a 1-1 pitch.
"(Breckner) had a very solid performance. She is doing a great job for us in the circle. She competes every time and is a fierce competitor. If she throws the ball well, we know it's going to be a good day," Speak said.
The Tigers, who got off to a 4-1 start to the season, travel to Class A contender North Platte Thursday for a doubleheader.
"We need stay within ourselves and put some good at-bats together. Maybe grind out a few bunts here and there. We need to put the pressure on (North Platte) and be willing to compete," Speak said.
York (6-2).....................000 1xx x —1 1 2
Hastings (5-4)...............542 xxx x —11 11 1
2B— H, Schmidt, Muhlbach, Landgren.
3B— H, Sammy Schmidt.
HR— H, Macie Wolever 2, Emma Landgren, Carlie Muhlbach; Y, Mattox.
