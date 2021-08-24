WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Few losses are moral victories.
But Hastings’ extra-inning loss Sunday to Little League power Hawaii was just that.
“We were just looking for a chance to stay in that game and hopefully give ourselves a chance to win it,” Hastings head coach Dustin Rader of his team. “I think they proved to themselves they could play with some real ballplayers.”
Hastings trailed Hawaii from the first inning on after the West champions scored three runs with two outs in the frame.
That cushion held until Hunter Nepple unloaded a three-run bomb to left center to tie the game and instilled belief in the Hastings squad that it belongs in Williamsport.
After more Nepple heroics in the Little League World Series Monday night in the very same venue — Howard J. Lamade Stadium — the “Kids of the Corn” are staying in Pennsylvania at least through Wednesday, when they meet either Texas or New Jersey in another elimination ballgame at 2 p.m.
Nepple’s two-run single in the third and his seven-strikeout complete game on the hill helped push Hastings past Sammamish, Washington, 3-2.
Rader, who is neighbors with the Nepples, said the team wouldn’t be where it is without Hunter.
“One hundred percent, we would not be (here),” the coach said. “He’s a leader on the field, he’s a leader in the dugout, he’s just a good kid, too.”
Nepple isn’t the only one.
“Honestly, I don’t know that we’d be here without a few of those kids,” Rader added. “(Hunter) just kind of took the spotlight tonight ... and (Sunday) night.”
Ben Wibbels, for one, plated the difference for Hastings with his swinging bunt in the third that was the sixth hit by the team in the inning.
“It seems like we get runs in waves,” Rader said. “We just kind of take them whenever we can get them. Sometimes runs have been hard to come by, especially here. But that’s what you get when you face good pitching and good teams. And we know that.”
Hastings finished with eight hits off of Washington starter Sanath Chari, who struck out eight.
The third inning rally came with two outs, beginning with Kowen Rader’s slicing ground-rule double that slipped under the gate in the right field corner. Rader’s knock would have scored Braeden Dyer — who reached via bunt single — from first base. But instead the pair were stalled at second and third, respectively.
In stepped Nepple, who helped his own cause with a single past the shortstop.
“They’re tough cookies when it gets down to two outs,” Rader said of his bunch. “Just because there’s two outs doesn’t mean it can’t happen. It just takes stringing a couple hits and maybe a lucky bounce here or there or an unlucky kick. You just never know.”
Washington coach Rich Todd said he considered giving Nepple a free pass with first base open, but opted to trust Chari.
“It did cross my mind, but I felt as though Sanath had the artillery to be able to get him out,” Todd said. “I thought we were going to be able to beat the hitter in that case. Things just didn’t work out in that particular case.”
Todd said he scouted the Hastings lineup as primarily pull hitters.
He was right. The left side of the infield was primarily where the majority of Hastings’ hits landed.
But Hastings’ lineup excelled where Todd didn’t think it would.
“They swung the bat and they were swinging first pitch,” Todd said. “Everything that I scouted them (for) they did. The only thing is they hit the outside pitches a little bit better against us. In retrospect, I probably should have gone a little bit more to the curveball a little bit earlier on. I think I was holding a little bit too true to what the scouting report was saying versus knowing my pitcher and his strengths.”
Washington, which lost its LLWS opener to Texas and knocked out Florida on Saturday, got to Nepple in the fourth with an immediate two-run answer.
Chari singled in Eli Jones, who reached on a Hastings error and Logan Rausch scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to one.
But Nepple responded by retiring six of the final seven hitters, with the only one reaching via error, to place Hastings as one of eight teams remaining in the tournament.
Rader didn’t confirm a starting pitcher for Wednesday’s game, which is not uncommon at this stage of the tournament.
Nepple and Kowen Rader are both unavailable due to required rest. But the other eight players are eligible.
Hastings, which has played together for just 12 games this summer, will have its 10-player depth tested like never before.
“I think there’s no doubt it will be tested,” Rader said. “At this stage in the game, you can’t take plays off, you can’t take pitches off, guys can’t check out... We’ve got to be in it to win it and stay there.
“I think they’re starting to believe in themselves a little bit more and I don’t want to say they expect to be here, but we expect to play with these guys. So, I think they’ll be ready to go. I think they’re still just kind of living in the moment and trying to take advantage of every opportunity they get.”
Who’s left?
Midwest runner-up Sioux Falls, S.D., can almost be penciled in to Saturday’s semifinals with Gavin Weir eligible to pitch in Wednesday’s winner’s bracket final against California — the second highest-scoring offense through two games.
Weir, who tossed the bulk (5 2/3 innings) of a combined no-hitter in the team’s opener, smashed a three-run home run in Monday’s game win over Oregon.
So far in the postseason Weir has thrown 37 2/3 innings and struck out 100 batters. Only one of his 526 pitches in that stretch has been put in play for a hit.
Michigan clipped Texas earlier Monday, riding a grand slam by Cameron Thorning. Michigan is 2-0 and meets Hawaii, the highest-scoring team in the tournament, which happens to have its day one starter back and eligible.
Tom’s River East, which lost to Hastings last Thursday, got an extra day of rest with Sunday’s weather postponement along with New Hampshire.
The Mid-Atlantic runner-up plays Texas to stay alive, while the New England champs play Oregon for a shot at Ohio.
WAS....................000 200 — 2 2 0
HAS.....................003 00x — 3 8 2
W — Hunter Nepple. L — Sanath Chari.
2B — H, Owen Brown, Kowen Rader.