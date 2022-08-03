For the second consecutive year, a statewide tour is taking place to highlight prep athletes and teams.
The organizers are the staff of NebPreps.com, which is an extension of the Striv broadcasting network and an online hub for all things Nebraska high school athletics.
Hastings was one of two Wednesday stops for the media days tour, with the other being an afternoon session in Kearney. Locations are covered all the way from Omaha to Scottsbluff.
The stretch began Monday in Omaha for the crew led by Mike Sautter, who has been with NebPreps as its director of sports and digital content since 2020.
“It was an idea that came about in the winter of 2021. I’m always thinking of new ideas; how can I do stuff differently than everyone else and push the envelope a little bit,” said Sautter, who previously worked as a prep recruiting specialist for the Omaha World-Herald.
The idea was a preseason tour to engage with schools across Nebraska, some of which may get media coverage regularly and others who rarely do.
“Last year it was great with 113 fall sports programs in five stops, and this fall we have 163 programs that agreed,” Sautter said. “And we added two more stops this fall, so now we have seven.”
Columbus Lakeview and Raymond Central were Tuesday’s stops, Thursday’s site is Hershey, and it finishes out Friday at Scottsbluff.
“I like to move the locations around,” Sautter said.
Grand Island was a host in central Nebraska last fall, which drew from more schools north of Interstate 80. Sautter thought moving south to Hastings this year might attract a different bunch.
“Maybe we’ll grab, like, Fairbury or Fillmore Central and schools like that. It is important to me to find different places,” he said. “Hastings High, in general, is a big school, big gym and the communication was great with (Hastings High activities director) Tracy Douglas.”
Sautter said he likes the idea of a central host location with plenty of schools in the area. Hastings, he said, fit the bill.
“With Hastings having three high schools, (that’s) another reason why I came here,” he said. “If we can get to a place that has a cluster of schools in one spot, that helps with the decision.”
Schools represented on Wednesday included: Adams Central, Hastings, St. Cecilia, Arapahoe, Aurora, Fairbury, Fillmore Central, Giltner, Grand Island Senior High, Northwest, and York.
For smaller schools, especially those of which on the outer edge of coverage areas, events like Wednesday’s provide an opportunity for a coach to showcase their program and athletes to gain experience in public speaking.
“It is nice for NebPreps to do this where they can ask questions,” said Fillmore Central head football coach Gabe Eberhardt. “We brought our volleyball, cross country, softball and football team and it’s very cool that all of them can go talk to (the media).
“I think it is good for these kids to get use to talking to people, in general... We are all in this for the kids and we want to make sure they are supported.”
Unlike most other states, Nebraska doesn’t house a major professional sports team. Next to the University of Nebraska, high school sports demand a majority of the media coverage.
That’s what NebPreps and Sautter are out to underscore.
“I think it shows the passion and support that Nebraska has with (prep) athletics,” Eberhardt said. “Mike is doing so many great things to support teams clear out west that are a six-man school versus a Class A school. You are trying to hit every school and give them the opportunity to celebrate their athletes so it is a very cool deal.”
Said St. Cecilia senior quarterback Carson Kudlacek: “It is tough to get a little recognition in C-2. Having a media day like this, it gets people reading about us and it might encourage them to come to a game which is what you want.”