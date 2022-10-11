GERING — Hastings senior Anna Brant closed her final round of high school golf with two birdies and a par on three of her last four holes Tuesday during the Class B state golf tournament.

The strong finish ultimately wasn't enough for Brant to reach her goal of securing a medal by placing in the top 15 — she finished tied for 18th, and the Tigers narrowly missed out on a top-10 finish in team scoring. But it wasn't all bad.

0
0
0
0
0