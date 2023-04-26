KEARNEY — Kearney had a timely hit or two in Wednesday's makeup game, but the Bearcats' 7-5 win was largely handed to them at Memorial Field by the visiting Hastings Tigers.
The story would have been true for Kearney had Hastings ended up on top.
Four HHS errors virtually provided Kearney (11-11) all it needed to squeak out its fifth straight win and third in that span by two runs.
The Tiger defense spoiled an otherwise solid start by Nolan Hyde, who struck out four opposite three walks and five hits.
Hyde surrendered five runs, but just one was earned. It was Kearney's first run of the game, which coincidentally came after Hastings' first error.
A two-out double by Bryce Andersen later in that third inning plated two unearned runs and an RBI single by Kegan Brand followed to deepen the wound.
Two more Tiger errors in the fourth gave Kearney the lead for good. Griffin Novacek tied the game at 5 with a single, then Nolan Smith reached on an error to plate the go-ahead.
Hastings' largest benefit from Kearney's four errors came in the opening frame when the Bearcats committed two consecutively.
After Cameron Brumbaugh's leadoff double, Naz Robinson and Landon Hinrichs both reached on errors by the Kearney third baseman.
Just like that it was 2-0 Tigers.
Hastings (10-10) again took a lead in the fourth as the inning opened with a Kearney miscue at third base. Hyde made it hurt with an RBI double and Adam Rutt followed with a run-scoring single. A sacrifice fly by Hinrichs later in the frame put the Tigers up 5-4.
Kearney tacked on insurance in the sixth on a two-out single by Brand.
Robinson and Rutt led the Tigers at the dish with two hits apiece. Brand and Novacek matched for the Bearcats.
HHS (10-10)..........200 300 0 — 5 7 4
KEA (11-11)...........004 201 X — 7 6 4
W — Aiden Poppe. L — Nolan Hyde.
2B — H, Cameron Brumbaugh, Hyde. K, Bryce Andersen.