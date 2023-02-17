OMAHA — There wasn’t a lot of celebrating when it came to the Hastings semifinal matches on Friday, but that’s not because a lack of positive results. Instead, the Tiger wrestlers accepted their victories and immediately started preparing themselves for the final match of the season: the state championship.
Returning finalists Braiden Kort and Landon Weidner both moved on from the semis with a business-like attitude, much like the way they’ve approached the whole season. But now, the two HHS seniors are just one win away from earning gold medals.
“Last year, that was our goal, to win a state title together,” said defending state champion Weidner of he and reigning runner-up Kort. “That didn’t happen, but we’ve been talking about it again. We have to have that big dog mentality. That’s what we’re going to have tomorrow and we’re both going to get our titles and it’s going to be the end of our careers.”
Weidner completed the undefeated season last year with a championship at 152 pounds. Now, he goes into the 160-pound championship match unbeaten again, eying a second straight title.
“I’m happy with how I wrestled that semifinal match, and it has me feeling good for (Saturday),” said Weidner, who will wrestle Omaha Skutt freshman Riley Johnson of Skutt. “(Johnson) got nothing to lose, but it gives me all the confidence knowing I’m a veteran. I’ve got all the tools in the bag and I put a lot of hard work in, so I’ll get it done.”
“We knew what kind of a match that would be...Five-to-zero against that guy is very handedly, so I think he’s very happy with that performance....He had a much better performance than (Thursday),” said HHS head coach Nolan Laux. “He’s very confident as is, so I don’t think he needed a great performance tonight to be confident for tomorrow. But it’ll be very important that we work off of that.”
Kort is a three-time finalist, though he has been forced to settle for silver each of the three years. This year, the Tigers’ senior is not ready to settle for anything other than gold.
“I’m looking to finally get that state championship (Saturday). That’s the big goal and that’s all that’s on my mind,” Kort said. “(The semifinal win) didn’t really feel like anything; it felt like another match. It’s not going to mean anything to me unless I get the job done (Saturday). That’s the big goal, and that’s all I’m focused on right now.”
Kort notched a pin in the third period against Luke Frost of Blair. Laux said Kort dictated the match throughout and did not waiver.
“That kid bumped up and beat one of our kids earlier in the year...we figured he would try to slow things down, and Braiden did not let him slow things down,” the coach said. “He wrestled a very good match, was active the entire time. He had a great semifinals, and we’re excited for the finals.
“He’s a very focused guy that works his butt off in practice. He’s been doing all the right things.”
Kort will take on Scottsbluff’s Chance Houser in the 120-pound state championship. Houser is 21-2 on the year while Kort has just one loss to go with his 43 wins.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, Tucker Adams was not able to advance past the semis after squaring off with a tough opponent in John Olden of O’Neill. Adams lost the match 15-4.
“We knew he was going to be active and we were going to have to try to slow him down. He’s just a very good wrestler,” Laux said.
After Thursday’s action, Laux predicted a strong showing in the consolation rounds, and he was right. The Tigers had three wrestlers advance to Friday night’s heartbreak round. However, Cameron Brumbaugh was the only HHS wrestler to secure spots on the medal stand with wins in the consolation quarterfinals. Laux was pleased to see Brumbaugh clinch a spot on the podium in his senior year after a disappointing loss in the quarterfinals.
“We dropped a match (Thursday) we weren’t very happy about — he’ll be the first to tell you that he wasn’t happy with how that match ended,” Laux said. “He kind of had it in the bag and then got caught up. It’s awesome that he bounced back today.”
Orrin Kuehn was Minden’s only wrestler in the semifinals, and though he was not able to advance to the state championship match, the Whippets are set up for a solid final day of the tournament, with three guaranteed medalists.
Kuehn, a sophomore, reached the state semifinals for the second consecutive year, but he fell to Fort Calhoun’s Ely Olberding in a narrow 6-4 decision. Kuen, who finished fifth last year, will wrestle in the consolation semifinals for a spot in the third-place match.
Also advancing to the medal rounds for the Whippets were Braxton Janda and Daulton Kuehn, after both recorded wins Friday night.
Semifinals
120 — Braiden Kort (43-1), Hastings pinned Luke Frost (39-19), Blair; 4:47
126 — John Alden (38-2), O’Neill, maj. dec. Tucker Adams (37-4), Hastings; 15-4
138 — Ely Olberding (46-3), Fort Calhoun, dec. Orrin Kuehn (47-4), Minden; 6-4
160 — Landon Weidner (43-0), dec. Hastings Yoan Camejo (41-8), Blair; 5-0
Consolation first round
106 — Emmett Kelley (33-14), Hastings dec. Frost Wallace (27-14), Gering; 4-2
113 — Harrison Reed (27-17), Minden dec. Tyson Philbrick (21-24), Elkhorn North; 8-2
113 — Zane Thomsen (23-19), Hastings dec. Gavin Ourada (12-17), Omaha Skutt; 7-2
120 — Cole Urbanec (19-13), Omaha Skutt pinned Cade Harsin (35-18) Minden; 0:26
145 — Jaden Meyer (27-19), Hastings maj. dec. Conner Lomax (24-16), Crete; 16-4
182 — Braxton Janda (34-16), Minden pinned Darrius Helms (18-16), South Sioux City; 3:52
182 — Kaden Sears (27-23), Blair dec. Zander Lockling (18-21), Hastings; 7-1
Consolation second round
106 — Emmett Kelley (34-14), Hastings sudden victory Josh Sheard (28-9), Omaha Gross; 8-6
113 — Zane Thomsen (24-19), Hastings tiebreaker Royce Klucas (24-25), Waverly; 5-4
113 — Wyatt Clarke (30-12) Crete dec. Harrison Reed (27-17), Minden; 7-0
126 — Cole Stokey (42-10), Ogallala maj. dec. Koltdyn Heath (43-8), Minden; 10-2
132 — Cameron Brumbaugh (34-9), Hastings dec. Braden Underwood (27-6) Chadron; 3-0
145 — Kemper Reed (47-6) Waverly dec. Jaden Meyer (26-19), Hastings; 6-2
182 — Braxton Janda (35-16), Minden dec. Tommy Gilbert (40-10), Omaha Gross
285 — Daulton Kuehn (44-7), Minden pinned Seagan Packet-Trisdale (34-22), Blair; 3:21
Consolation quarterfinals
106 — Evan Warner (33-24), Bennington, dec. Emmett Kelley (34-15), Hastings; 2-0
113 — Cole Karlin (39-5), Beatrice, pinned Zane Thomsen (24-19), Hastings; 2:08
132 — Cameron Brumbaugh (35-9), Hastings dec. Daven Nayloir (36-11), Lexington; 3-0
182 — Braxton Janda (36-16), Minden pinned Seth Erickson (40-3), York; 2:38
285 — Daulton Kuehn (45-7), Minden pinned Zach Protaskey (41-9), Elkhorn North; 2:44