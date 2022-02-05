KEARNEY — Hastings High essentially suffered a two-place swing on two winner-take all matches at Saturday's state duals championships at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
A loss in the Class B semifinals against Blair, the No. 1 ranked dual team, and another in the third-place match to No. 2 Waverly, dropped the Tigers from a potential team gold or silver to a disappointing fourth.
"We knew going into the day that we were going to have a bunch of duals like that," said Hastings coach Nolan Laux, whose team entered the day seeded fourth. "The message today was our margin of error has got to be very low. We were just a little outside that margin, so we fell short."
Hastings, the second-ranked tournament team and fourth dual team in Class B, missed out on the finals when freshman Zander Lockling was pinned by Blair's Kaden Sears in the 182-pound match.
Hastings led the Bears 28-21 with two matches left after Jett Samuelson, ranked first at 160-pounds, fought for a 1-0 decision victory against second-rated Charles Powers.
But Blair sealed the semifinal match with back-to-back pins to reach the final, where it suffered the opposite end of the spectrum, losing to No. 3 Bennington via fall in a winner-take-all bout.
Hastings' third-place match against Waverly ended bitterly, too, with the Vikings notching consecutive pins on the Tigers' 182- and 195-pounders. The Tigers led 30-23 with three matches left.
Jeret Frerichs lost a 5-4 decision at 170 pounds to Aden Smith, and Locking (182) and sixth-ranked Oaklyn Smith (195) were both pinned.
One positive out of the Waverly match was Markus Miller's 100th victory — a pin in the second round on Drew Hollibaugh at 132 pounds.
"Markus has been a workhorse for us for four years," Laux said. "He's been around forever … since he was little. It's awesome for him to get his name up on that (100-win) board. There's been a lot of great wrestlers to come through that don't have their name up there."
Hastings edged No. 8 Scottsbluff in the first round, taking four of the last five bouts, including a tech fall by top-ranked Landon Weidner at 152 pounds and a major decision by Samuelson.
Both Weidner and Samuelson remaine undefeated on the season with three wins on the day. Braiden Kort, ranked No. 1 at 126 pounds, also went unscathed.
The Tigers, who boast six ranked wrestlers, head to the B-3 district in Minden on Friday and Saturday. The district features four of the eight teams who were in Kearney for state duals — Blair, Columbus Lakeview, Minden and Hastings.
"If we want to be at state, those are people we've got to beat anyway," Laux said. "A lot of them we've seen throughout the year. Hopefully, we can make some adjustments and punch our way through to state."
Minden went 0-2 on Saturday, losing to top seed Blair in the first round and then Scottsbluff in the consolation bracket.
Daulton Kuehn (220) went 2-0 on the day to improve to 32-13.
Hunter Frederickson (182), Evan Smith (152), Orrin Kuehn (132), Koltdyn Heath (126), and Robert Nelson (120) all went 1-1 on the day.
Class C
Fillmore Central took fifth in Class C over David City, which won the Southern Nebraska Conference meet a week ago.
The Panthers opened the day with a 41-29 loss to second-seeded O'Neill, but rebounded and beat both Logan View and the Scouts.
"This was a great experience for our kids," said Fillmore Central coach Ryan Komenda. "We ran into a tough O'Neill team in the first round; we wrestled hard and won six of the 13 matches, just came up a little short."
Aidan Trowbridge, who is unranked at 43-4, began his 3-0 day with an upset at 113 of O'Neill's Dylan Parks, who is rated No. 6 at 106.
Trowbridge then beat No. 6 Jacob McGee of Logan View.
No. 4 Travis Meyer (120) and No. 3 Alexander Schademann (132), Aidan Hinrichs (145) and Markey Hinrichs (285) also finished undefeated on the day.
Schademann's record improved to 48-2 on the year, Meyer is now 25-2, Aidan Hinrichs 40-7 and Markey Hinrichs 35-7.
"Just real proud of the whole team and how the kids grinded it out," said Komenda, whose team goes to Madison for the C-1 district.
That district features duals champion Aquinas Catholic along with Tribland squads South Central and Superior.
"Right away, Aquinas is going to take up a bunch of spots looking at their scores," Komenda said. "They're the odds-on favorite even in Omaha. We've just got to get as many through to the third- and fourth-place match as we can, hopefully get some in the finals and go from there."
Class D
Thayer Central nailed down third-place in Class D after winning its consolation match over Pender 54-19.
The Titans won their opener 40-27 over Ravenna before losing to eventual champion Sutherland 48-24 in the semifinals.
"We had our goal set on being in the finals, but Sutherland was just a little bit stronger in those middle classes than we were," said Thayer Central coach Josh Bowers.
The team's finish, albeit in third, was meaningful for its three seniors, Ashton Sinn (120), Brenner McLaughlin (132) and Treyton Waldmeier (138). The trio went 8-1 on Saturday.
"We started out four years ago with these guys as freshmen and we got fourth here. The following year we missed out by tenths of a point of being here," Bowers said, "so it was really important to those seniors who were here, and we did better than we did last time."
McLaughlin, ranked first at 132 pounds, picked up a big win over Sutherland's Matt Burns, ranked second in the class. The Titan won 4-2. It gave his teama a 21-17 lead that that point.
Sixth-ranked Gunner Mumford (160) earned his 100th career victory during Saturday's duals. He won both of his matches.
Heading to the D-3 district at Burwell next weekend, Bowers is most proud of his team's depth.
"To be Class D and be able to fill all 14 weight classes when we adjust is a huge accomplishment on its own," the coach said.
"We've just got to grind through every single match. We don't have to look for the big wins; we've just got to grind it out and we'll get those wins. We've got a lot of talent on the team and we're just going to lay it out there."
State champion teams
Class A: Millard South over Grand Island 45-27; Class B: Bennington over Blair 33-32; Class C: Aquinas Catholic over Battle Creek 48-18; Class D: Sutherland over Mullen 58-19
Tribland team results
Hastings 33, Scottsbluff 27
182: Josiah Mobley (Scottsbluff) over Zander Lockling (Hastings) Fall 1:56
195: Sebastien Boyle (Scottsbluff) over Oaklyn Smith (Hastings) Dec 5-4
220: Blaine Hamik (Hastings) over Trey May (Scottsbluff) Maj 9-1
285: Chance Symons (Scottsbluff) over Jacob Lopez (Hastings) Fall 1:28
106: Christopher Gamino (Scottsbluff) over Cameron Brumbaugh (Hastings) Dec 8-1
113: Hunter Anderson (Hastings) over Oscar Felix (Scottsbluff) TF 15-0
120: Tucker Adams (Hastings) over Joey Canseco (Scottsbluff) Dec 7-2
126: Braiden Kort (Hastings) over Bryan Morales (Scottsbluff) Fall 2:34
132: Connor Whiteley (Scottsbluff) over Markus Miller (Hastings) Fall 2:57
138: Elijah Johnson (Hastings) over Milo Cervantes (Scottsbluff) Dec 8-2
145: Blake Kile (Hastings) over Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) UTB 6-5
152: Landon Weidner (Hastings) over Karsen Leonard (Scottsbluff) TF 15-0
160: Jett Samuelson (Hastings) over Jayce Wilkinson (Scottsbluff) Maj 13-2
170: Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) over Jeret Frerichs (Hastings) Dec 7-1
Blair 33, Hastings 28
195: Oaklyn Smith (Hastings) over Noah Kuefler (Blair) TF 23-7
220: Livai Opetaia (Blair) over Blaine Hamik (Hastings) Dec 6-2
285: Seagan Packet:Trisdale (Blair) over Jacob Lopez (Hastings) Fall 0:59
106: Hudson Loges (Blair) over Cameron Brumbaugh (Hastings) Dec 1-0
113: Hunter Anderson (Hastings) over Luke Frost (Blair) Maj 9-1
120: Jesse Loges (Blair) over Tucker Adams (Hastings) Dec 6-2
126: Jaden Meyer (Hastings) over Tyson Brown (Blair) Maj 11-3
132: Braiden Kort (Hastings) over Atticus Dick (Blair) Fall 1:31
138: Brock Templar (Blair) over Elijah Johnson (Hastings) Dec 11-6
145: Landon Templar (Blair) over Blake Kile (Hastings) Dec 4-0
152: Landon Weidner (Hastings) over Nathan Boswell (Blair) Fall 0:39
160: Jett Samuelson (Hastings) over Yoan Camejo (Blair) Dec 1-0
170: Charlie Powers (Blair) over Jeret Frerichs (Hastings) Fall 1:50
182: Kaden Sears (Blair) over Zander Lockling (Hastings) Fall 0:57
Waverly 38, Hastings 30
220: Nate Leininger (Waverly) over Blaine Hamik (Hastings) Dec 7-0
285: Trevor Brown (Waverly) over Jacob Lopez (Hastings) Fall 0:56
106: Cameron Brumbaugh (Hastings) over Grey Klucas (Waverly) Fall 5:34
113: Hunter Anderson (Hastings) over Garrison Brehm (Waverly) Dec 9-3
120: Brayden Canoyer (Waverly) over Tucker Adams (Hastings) Fall 0:24
126: Braiden Kort (Hastings) over Trev Greve (Waverly) Fall 3:29
132: Markus Miller (Hastings) over Drew Hollibaugh (Waverly) Fall 2:42
138: Garrett Rine (Waverly) over Elijah Johnson (Hastings) Dec 8-2
145: Drew Moser (Waverly) over Blake Kile (Hastings) TF 16-0
152: Landon Weidner (Hastings) over Caison Jelinek (Waverly) Fall 2:18
160: Jett Samuelson (Hastings) over Kemper Reed (Waverly) Dec 7-4
170: Aden Smith (Waverly) over Jeret Frerichs (Hastings) Dec 5-4
182: Harrison Smith (Waverly) over Zander Lockling (Hastings) Fall 4:25
195: Wyatt Fanning (Waverly) over Oaklyn Smith (Hastings) Fall 5:07
Blair 51, Minden 21
182: Hunter Fredrickson (Minden) over Noah Kuefler (Blair) Fall 3:54
195: Livai Opetaia (Blair) over Braxton Janda (Minden) Fall 5:07
220: Daulton Kuehn (Minden) over Jim Rasmussen (Blair) Fall 3:34
285: Seagan Packet:Trisdale (Blair) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106: Hudson Loges (Blair) over Harrison Reed (Minden) TF 20-2
113: Luke Frost (Blair) over Cade Harsin (Minden) TF 15-0
120: Jesse Loges (Blair) over Robert Nelson (Minden) Fall 5:41
126: Koltdyn Heath (Minden) over Tyson Brown (Blair) Dec 6-3
132: Orrin Kuehn (Minden) over Atticus Dick (Blair) Fall 3:22
138: Josh Rogge (Blair) over Alex Brais (Minden) Dec 3-1
145: Landon Templar (Blair) over David Smolik (Minden) Fall 1:55
152: Yoan Camejo (Blair) over Evan Smith (Minden) Dec 6-3
160: Charlie Powers (Blair) over Jasper Birkestrand (Minden) TF 15-0
170: Kaden Sears (Blair) over Dalton Sinsel (Minden) Fall 1:29
Scottsbluff 50, Minden 15
195: Sebastien Boyle (Scottsbluff) over Braxton Janda (Minden) Fall 2:33
220: Daulton Kuehn (Minden) over Trey May (Scottsbluff) Fall 1:48
285: Chance Symons (Scottsbluff) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106: Christopher Gamino (Scottsbluff) over Harrison Reed (Minden) TF 18-3
113: Oscar Felix (Scottsbluff) over Cade Harsin (Minden) Dec 5-4
120: Robert Nelson (Minden) over Joey Canseco (Scottsbluff) Maj 10-2
126: Bryan Morales (Scottsbluff) over Koltdyn Heath (Minden) Dec 19-14
132: Connor Whiteley (Scottsbluff) over Orrin Kuehn (Minden) Maj 14-3
138: Milo Cervantes (Scottsbluff) over Alex Brais (Minden) Dec 11-4
145: Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) over David Smolik (Minden) SV:1 6-4
152: Evan Smith (Minden) over Karsen Leonard (Scottsbluff) TF 15-0
160: Jayce Wilkinson (Scottsbluff) over Jasper Birkestrand (Minden) Fall 3:37
170: Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) over Colby Teel (Minden) Fall 1:33
182: Josiah Mobley (Scottsbluff) over Hunter Fredrickson (Minden) TF 17-0
Class C
O`Neill 41, Fillmore Central 27
182: Fabian Acevado (O`Neill) over Blake Nun (Fillmore Central) Fall 1:08
195: Salvador Rodriguez (O`Neill) over Hunter Lukes (Fillmore Central) Fall 1:53
220: Carson Adams (Fillmore Central) over Noah Shabram (O`Neill) Fall 3:02
285: Markey Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) over Tucker Shabram (O`Neill) SV:1 3-1
106: Brayden Romesser (O`Neill) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113: Aidan Trowbridge (Fillmore Central) over Dylan Parks (O`Neill) Dec 9-3
120: Travis Meyer (Fillmore Central) over Zachary Mitchell (O`Neill) Fall 0:43
126: John Alden (O`Neill) over Dylan Gewecke (Fillmore Central) Maj 13-5
132: Alexander Schademann (Fillmore Central) over Joseph Yates (O`Neill) Fall 1:30
138: Pryor Mathews (O`Neill) over Noah Monroe (Fillmore Central) SV:1 8-6
145: Aiden Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) over Oliver Schluns (O`Neill) TF 16-1
152: Ty Rainforth (O`Neill) over Treven Stassines (Fillmore Central) Maj 9-0
160: Brady Thompson (O`Neill) over Izzic Paling (Fillmore Central) Fall 1:35
170: Levi Drueke (O`Neill) over Jackson Turner (Fillmore Central) Fall 3:21
Fillmore Central 40, Logan View 27
195: Hunter Lukes (Fillmore Central) over Eric Vogel (Logan View) Fall 1:20
220: Logan Booth (Logan View) over Carson Adams (Fillmore Central) Fall 1:20
285: Markey Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) over Theo Windhusen (Logan View) Fall 3:15
106: Jasmine Guerrero (Logan View) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113: Aidan Trowbridge (Fillmore Central) over Jacob McGee (Logan View) Dec 7-4
120: Travis Meyer (Fillmore Central) over Sam Peters (Logan View) Fall 5:08
126: Dylan Gewecke (Fillmore Central) over Wyatt Willnerd (Logan View) Dec 6-3
132: Alexander Schademann (Fillmore Central) over Kaden Gregory (Logan View) Maj 14-5
138: Chance Foust (Logan View) over Noah Monroe (Fillmore Central) Dec 4-0
145: Aiden Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) over Alex Foust (Logan View) Fall 1:47
152: Baylor Kaup (Logan View) over Treven Stassines (Fillmore Central) Fall 1:26
160: Izzic Paling (Fillmore Central) over Jacob Purdy (Logan View) Dec 4-2
170: Jackson Turner (Fillmore Central) over Braydon Wobken (Logan View) Dec 6-4
182: Dylan Silva (Logan View) over Blake Nun (Fillmore Central) Fall 0-13
Fillmore Central 56, David City 18
220: Carson Adams (Fillmore Central) over Nicholas Carlson (David City) Fall 1:44
285: Markey Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) over Chase Krafka (David City) Fall 2:44
106: Kendall Schindler (David City) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113: Aidan Trowbridge (Fillmore Central) over Keaton Kloke (David City) Maj 11-3
120: Travis Meyer (Fillmore Central) over Zachary Bongers (David City) Dec 4-0
126: Dylan Gewecke (Fillmore Central) over Jace Rerucha (David City) Maj 13-0
132: Alexander Schademann (Fillmore Central) over Brayden Johnson (David City) Fall 3:35
138: Josh Spatz (David City) over Wyatt Rayburn (Fillmore Central) Fall 2:38
145: Aiden Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) over Ethan Underwood (David City) Dec 2:1
152: Treven Stassines (Fillmore Central) over Lukas Sabata (David City) Fall 0:55
160: Izzic Paling (Fillmore Central) over Jayden Lueders (David City) Fall 5:48
170: Jackson Turner (Fillmore Central) over Barrett Andel (David City) Fall 3:38
182: Tre Daro (David City) over Blake Nun (Fillmore Central) Fall 0:43
195: Hunter Lukes (Fillmore Central) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Class D
Thayer Central 40, Ravenna 27
182: Samuel King (Ravenna) over Jayden Hissong (Thayer Central) Fall 3:04
195: Conner Schardt (Thayer Central) over Theron Cole (Ravenna) Fall 1:08
220: Cameron Schulte (Thayer Central) over Owen Woodward (Ravenna) Dec 8-6
285: Thomas Psota (Ravenna) over Anthony Congdon:Meyer (Thayer Central) Fall 0:08
106: Colter Sinn (Thayer Central) over Maison Schroll (Ravenna) Fall 1:04
113: Triston Wells (Thayer Central) over Garrett Wedemeyer (Ravenna) Maj 10-0
120: Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) over Grady Rasmussen (Ravenna) Dec 6-3
126: Morgan Treffer (Ravenna) over Gage Brown (Thayer Central) Fall 1:54
132: Brenner McLaughlin (Thayer Central) over Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) Fall 2:47
138: Treyton Waldmeier (Thayer Central) over Caden Larsen (Ravenna) Dec 12-5
145: Chase Rager (Ravenna) over Jordan Lake (Thayer Central) Dec 6-2
152: Nate Burd (Thayer Central) over Guy Bitz (Jr) (Ravenna) Dec 6-2
160: Gunner Mumford (Thayer Central) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
170: Hunter Douglas (Ravenna) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Sutherland 48, Thayer Central 24
195: Cameron Schulte (Thayer Central) over Gavin Cable (Sutherland) Fall 1:10
220: Eric Halsted (Sutherland) over Anthony Congdon-Meyer (Thayer Central) Fall 1:12
285: Gavin White (Sutherland) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106: Colter Sinn (Thayer Central) over Grady Dempcy (Sutherland) Maj 12-4
113: Triston Wells (Thayer Central) over Luke Harper (Sutherland) Maj 11-2
120: Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) over Oliver Nutter (Sutherland) Dec 8-1
126: Cauy Kohl (Sutherland) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132: Brenner McLaughlin (Thayer Central) over Matt Bruns (Sutherland) Dec 4-2
138: Jon Peterka (Sutherland) over Treyton Waldmeier (Thayer Central) Fall 2:44
145: Samuel Foster (Sutherland) over Jordan Lake (Thayer Central) Fall 0:51
152: Hunter Cook (Sutherland) over Nate Burd (Thayer Central) Fall 0:44
160: Gunner Mumford (Thayer Central) over Aydan Kaps (Sutherland) Maj 12-3
170: Cole Kerner (Sutherland) over Dylan Williams (Thayer Central) Fall 3:03
182: Austin Lee (Sutherland) over Jayden Hissong (Thayer Central) Fall 2:34
Thayer Central 54, Pender 19
220: Colton Sanderson (Pender) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285: Anthony Congdon-Meyer (Thayer Central) over Dayten Kramer (Pender) Fall 3:41
106: Colter Sinn (Thayer Central) over Nate Sanderson (Pender) Fall 3:06
113: Triston Wells (Thayer Central) over Matthew Ferris (Pender) Fall 3:36
120: Avery Drohman (Thayer Central) over Brodrick Crippen (Pender) Dec 7-6
126: Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) over Trey Johnson (Pender) Fall 0:42
132: Brenner McLaughlin (Thayer Central) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
138: Treyton Waldmeier (Thayer Central) over Mitchell Kelly (Pender) Dec 7-2
145: Zachery Randall (Pender) over Mason Remmers (Thayer Central) Dec 6-3
152: Braxton Volk (Pender) over Jordan Lake (Thayer Central) Maj 10-0
160: Gunner Mumford (Thayer Central) over Brody Krusemark (Pender) Fall 1:45
170: Dylan Williams (Thayer Central) over Alexander Johnson (Pender) Fall 1:57
182: Jacob Bruns (Pender) over Jayden Hissong (Thayer Central) Fall 2:13
195: Cameron Schulte (Thayer Central) over Dylan Linkous (Pender) Fall 0:24