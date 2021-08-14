WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The catch will be remembered for a long time.
In Jude Johnson’s mind, especially, it will live forever.
The Hastings Little League right fielder charged ahead full steam from his perch in deep right field, his bobbing head tracking a quick-fading fly ball.
With two outs, the tying run on second base, and a berth to the Little League World Series on the line, Johnson sold out.
His Superman-like dive produced a snow cone snag.
Johnson was mobbed. Game over. Nebraska 2, Iowa 1.
Johnson’s heroic effort symbolized his team’s in an elimination game against Davenport, Iowa, Friday morning at the shiny new Central Region Little League complex in Whitestown, Ind.
Hunter Nepple shoved for six innings a day after he was removed having thrown just 21 pitches.
The Hastings lineup, Johnson included, scratched out two runs 24 hours after being no-hit.
It was all courageous. It all fell together for the team from small town Hastings, whose performance on the big stage has earned it social media congratulations from the likes of Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez and former MLB pitcher Joba Chamberlain.
“It was probably the most fun celebration that I’ve ever been a part of,” said head coach Dustin Rader. “Proud dad, proud coach moment, proud friend. Just probably the most proud I’ve ever been of a cohesive unit.”
Johnson’s catch will live on as the capstone, the clinching play. But Ben Wibbels delivered the go-ahead single in the sixth, and Nepple danced out of a bases-loaded jam and stranded runs aplenty in scoring position.
“If those plays aren’t made, Jude doesn’t have that opportunity,” Rader said. “And he’s the first one to tell you that. He lived in the glory, but is the first one to pass it forward to his team and remind them of the moments they had leading up to it.”
Johnson had his first moment when he broke the scoreless tie in the fifth, scoring on a wild pitch and jolting the Hastings dugout to life.
“Jude is the lifeblood of our team,” Rader said.
Nepple, who struck out eight Iowans, led the sixth off with a single and pinch runner Caleb Reiners came around to score in his place as the game-winner.
“We’d been saying all along we just needed one run to win,” Rader said. “Turns out we needed two.”
Any offense was welcome following Sioux Falls’ Gavin Weir shutting Hastings out in a 17 strikeout perfect game Thursday.
“(Thursday) was a tough day,” Rader said. “But it was probably the proudest I’ve been and it came after a loss. That team set us up for success today. It sounds weird but we owe a lot to those boys from South Dakota. It was a ‘You guys deserve to be here’ type of thing. It made today a little easier, it made the moment a little easier.”
Iowa tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Sean Hendricks singled in Luke Martin, who reached on a dropped third strike.
Nepple responded by retiring five of the final six batters, working around a one-out single in the sixth with the help of his defense.
Hastings staved off elimination to face the South Dakota champions again Saturday morning, but this time with a spot secured in Williamsport, Pa., next week.
Rader said the plan is to throw his son, Kowen, for the Midwest regional title, which ESPN will broadcast at 9 a.m. But Kowen took a sharp grounder to the right hand late in Friday’s game that may change that. Either way, it’s all hands on deck to be regional champs.
“I do know that if he can’t (pitch) that I’ll have to ask a question and nine other hands will go up from guys willing to step up and sling it,” Rader said.
HAS.....................000 011 — 2 7 1
IOWA..................000 010 — 1 6 1
W — Hunter Nepple. L — Nick Schaich.