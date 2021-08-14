WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A day after clinching a spot at the Little League World Series, Hastings Little League won the Midwest Region championship.
The Nebraska representative defeated Sioux Falls, S.D., 6-0 Saturday morning at the Central Region Complex in Whitestown, Ind. Both teams advance to the LLWS as part of the 16-team field that won't include international teams because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hastings, which had scored just five runs prior to Saturday, exploded offensively with six runs on four hits. A two-run double by Jude McCoy in the first inning gave Hastings its initial lead. McCoy made it 3-0 when he scored on a passed ball.
Braeden Dyer stole home in the fourth during Peyton Drake's at bat when Jude Johnson drew a throw to second on a designed play. Dyer was called safe and had it upheld after video review after inconclusive evidence.
Johnson advanced to third on Drake's single and then trotted home on Owen Ablott's sacrifice fly for a 5-0 lead.
Ben Wibbels capped the scoring when he drove in Owen Brown in the fifth.
Kowen Rader did the rest with 85 pitches — the maximum amount allowed to be thrown by any Little League pitcher. A day after injuring his throwing hand on a ground ball, Rader struck out six Sioux Falls hitters, limiting the South Dakotans to four hits in a complete game effort.
Hastings jumped all over Sioux Falls starter Maddux Munson, who lasted just 2/3 innings. He walked three and hit one while allowing three runs on just one hit.
Brekken Biteier bridged the next 4 1/3 innings, allowing three more runs but striking out seven Hastings hitters in the process.
Munson took the loss.
Johnson shined again defensively for Hastings, mimicking the game-winning diving catch he made in Friday's World Series berth clincher with a full extension in the fourth inning.
Johnson's effort on Friday earned him the No. 9 spot in SportCenter's Top 10 plays list.
ESPN commentators Clay Matvick and Chris Burke surmised Johnson would make another appearance on the network's flagship program with his catch in the regional championship.
Hastings was no-hit by Sioux Falls' ace Gavin Weir on Thursday, but rebounded to knock off the South Dakota state champions.
During the top of the sixth, head coach Dustin Rader visited the mound to chat with his infielders and son on the mound.
"Listen, this is the most important thing I've had to say since we've been here," Rader said. "I love you. I don't tell you enough. No matter what happens, breathe and be easy. I love you and I wanted you guys to know that. Finish."
Rader induced a ground ball to Wibbels for the final out. The celebration was on.
Many of the kids were overheard on the broadcast's field microphones appreciating their parents.
"Thanks for coming, mom!"
"We're proud of you" a dad said from the stands.
The Little League World Series begins Aug. 19 in Williamsport, Pa. As Midwest champion, Hastings will likely play in the 4 p.m. game that day against the Mid-Atlantic region's runner-up.
This story will be updated.
SD.............000 000 — 0 4 0
HAS...........3-- 21x — 6 4 1
W — Kowen Rader. L — Maddux Munson.
2B — H, McCoy. SF, Gavin Weir, Noah Kuenzl.