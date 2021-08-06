Hastings Little League no longer represents only the Queen City.
The group of baseballers now carries the weight of the entire state of Nebraska each time it takes the field in the 2021 Midwest Regional in Whitestown, Indiana, a suburb of Indianapolis.
Good thing the team was honored with new uniform tops to encompass their new territory — nearly all of it uncharted.
“It’s just a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” said Peyton Drake, who pitches and plays third base. “We’re the first team from Hastings to ever go. It’s going to be really fun, even if we go 0-2.”
Hastings won its first-ever state title, beating regional regular Kearney 9-1 in the championship played July 25.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its protocols, each of the eight U.S. regions qualifies two teams to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Typically, eight teams — the regional winners — represent the U.S. while the other eight slots are from foreign countries.
Thus, Hastings has an opportunity sans regional championship to qualify for the LLWS.
“If we’re fortunate enough to get to that position, mind you, we’re still going to play to win the game,” head coach Dustin Rader said with a laugh. “That’s probably the only game we’d ever be a part of where losing is still winning. It’s a unique situation for the year. It happens to work in everybody’s favor who played this year. It’s twice the odds it normally is.”
Hastings Little League raised over $40,000 in just over a week to cover the costs of the trip.
“We’ve exceeded our goal for the funds we wanted to raise to cover pretty much every team expense involved,” Rader said. “It was overwhelming the response we got from the community — and not just money.”
Members of the community, including members of the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs seniors, helped send the Little Leaguers off to Indy Aug. 5 at Lochland Country Club. Parents and coaches loaded up their vehicles with suitcases, snacks, and lots of sport refreshment drinks.
Drake described the summer as being “hot, with a lot of baseball fields.” Not many days off, either.
Teammate Jude Johnson said he’s just ready to play baseball, hoping his summer continues with a trip even further east.
“I think we’ve just got to go out there and out-compete people,” Johnson said.
Rader said he only wishes there were scouting reports on the teams Hastings will see in the regional. But at the end of the day, all that matters is how his team plays and competes.
“We’ve made the assumption that all of these teams are very well put together, all representative of their communities,” he said. “We’re expecting to see the best from these states, so we’re more worried about us, knowing we’re going to see their best, let’s show them ours.”
Also participating in the regional are Davenport, Iowa; Pittsburg, Kansas; Circle Pine, Minnesota; Columbia, Missouri.; Fargo, N.D.; and Sioux Falls, S.D.
The Little League World Series itself runs from Aug. 19-29.
Ben Wibbels, who plays left field and pitches, said he’s received some advice from his older brother, Sam, who starred on the mound for various Hastings baseball teams and was once drafted by the Washington Nationals.
“He told me to throw strikes,” Ben said. “Something that he didn’t do very much.”
Hastings Little League’s success is a product of Hastings baseball as a whole, Rader concluded.
“It’s just a testament to where it’s at,” he said. “From the guys that have already gone through the program the last few years to the ones that are there now to the ones up and coming. Once you start that, it’s easier to carry on than it is to start.”