WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Dustin Rader keeps his cards close to his chest.
In each postgame interview at the Little League World Series thus far, Rader has danced around the question regarding who might start on the mound in his team’s next game.
Each time it has been an ESPN broadcast assistant prodding for the answer.
Understandable.
In his team’s first three games, there was an obvious assumption of who might toe the rubber.
It’s been Hunter Nepple or Kowen Rader, the team’s two aces.
Except this time, heading into Wednesday’s 2 p.m. elimination game against the team from Wylie Little League in Abilene, Texas, Rader doesn’t have either of the aforementioned players available.
While both appeared in the team’s opening win over Toms River East last Thursday in what turned out a smart coaching move, neither are eligible to pitch Wednesday.
Kowen Rader needs four days rest after throwing 86 pitches against Hawaii on Sunday. Nepple needs the same after his 76-pitch complete game win over Washington on Monday.
“It’s a good question,” Rader answered in Monday’s postgame presser. “I suppose we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and pull straws.”
Rader has eight arms to choose from. Outside of Nepple and Kowen Rader, only Jude McCoy, Owen Ablott and Ben Wibbels have seen the mound in Williamsport.
“Owen Ablott threw well the other night, Peyton Drake’s a good pitcher — he hasn’t spent much time on the mound in this tourney, but I’ve got confidence in him, too,” Rader said Monday. “Ben Wibbels can come out and regroup and Jude McCoy can throw, too. So we’ll just have to see who has been throwing well and give them their opportunity to shine in the moment.
“We’ll have to get a little creative with the lineup, but I’m sure we’ll figure something out.”
Texas, the team making waves with the lone female player in the tournament, Ella Bruning, is in a similar situation. Its ace, Dylan Regala, threw 4 1/3 innings on Tuesday to help the Southwest champions survive and advance.
But Wylie head coach Reggie Regala spoiled his Wednesday starter.
“We’re going to go with Carter Nelson, our third baseman who came in today second to pitch,” Regala said. “He’s going to go on the bump and then we’ve got several other pitchers still available... We’ve got a lot of pitching left. We’ve got 10 or 11 pitchers on this team who can go at any time.”
Nelson used 17 pitches to record one out on Tuesday against New Jersey before Regala elected to save him for Wednesday’s start. He’s been a valuable bat in the Texas lineup to this point, hitting .400 through three games.
Regala said he’d watched Hastings play “a little bit,” but clarified his team’s focus first and foremost was New Jersey.
The team from Sammamish, Washington, labeled Hastings as a team that pulls the baseball at the plate and can hit the ball wherever it is pitched.
Hastings has been a team that’s struggled to post runs on the board throughout this remarkable run, but the bats have been there when the “Kids of the Corn” needed them.
Nepple’s three-run home run against Hawaii and his two-run single against Washington are two recent examples of timely hits.
But Hastings has leaned heavy on pitching and defense.
The same goes for Texas.
“I mean, we’ve got the whole package,” Regala said. “We’ve got a great team.”
Where to watch
The Hastings Museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave., is hosting another free watch party, this time for the Hastings vs. Texas game Wednesday at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.