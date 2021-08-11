WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Dustin Rader walked off the field Saturday night following Hastings Little League’s 1-0 win over Fargo, N.D., to find around 40 text messages on his phone.
“I feel like I have to respond to all of them,” the team’s head coach said.
After Sunday’s 2-0 win over Circle Pines, Minnesota, the show of support was no different for the group of 13 people, including 10 players, representing not only the 25,000 people in the Queen City but the roughly 2 million in the entire state of Nebraska.
For the first time, Hastings Little League is on a national stage, playing games on ESPN — yes, that ESPN — including Thursday’s winner’s bracket final against Sioux Falls, S.D., which begins at 10 a.m.
The first-time Nebraska state champions were welcomed to Whitestown, Indiana, a northwest suburb of Indianapolis, for tests for the COVID-19 virus. They are tested every other day as long as they’re alive in the tournament.
One positive test could cost them their summer dream.
“It’s too big of a risk at this point,” Rader said. “We want to do everything we can do to not be one of the teams sent home because of COVID. And we’ve had that conversation, too, that it’s nobody’s fault, we just want to try and minimize that risk as much as we can.”
They’re living in somewhat of a bubble, traveling from the hotel to the Little League complex and back despite bribes to explore Indianapolis from Rader’s old friends.
“They volunteered to pay for us to go to Indiana State Fair, but stuff like that we just unfortunately aren’t able to take advantage of at this time,” he said.
Even still, it’s a typical scene of hyperactive youngsters enjoying the last of their summer vacation, vying to put off attending class as long as possible.
There’s Spikeball, whiffle ball and washer toss. And, of course, video games.
“They’ve been duking it out with some ‘MLB: The Show’ quite a bit,” Rader said. “We’ve had some heated home run derbies.”
While not in a derby, Kowen Rader’s home run in the first game of regionals was one of two Hastings hits and the only one of three between the teams in the contest that produced a run.
Hunter Nepple fanned 11 Fargo batters and hurled a complete game for the victory.
Kowen followed suit and dialed it in on the bump Sunday against Minnesota, striking out 13 batters across six frames and allowing just three hits on 78 pitches.
Pitching clearly has been a strong point. It has helped put the Hastings team one win away from a spot at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, beginning Aug. 19.
Hastings hopes its bats can support its pitching staff as its season continues. The team has just five hits and three runs in its two games thus far. Sioux Falls has posted 17 runs on 19 hits and its pitchers have allowed only three hits in 12 scoreless frames.
During its three days off following a 2-0 start in the tournament, Hastings can be found in the hotel parking lot working on hitting.
“Honestly, when we’re not practicing we go behind the hotel and just swing,” Rader said with a laugh.
“We’ve keyed in on that our lack of offensive production is not so much us but who we are facing. It’s good pitching. You might really only get one good pitch at-bat, so we really need to capitalize and make them pay for that one good pitch.”
Owen Ablott has two of the team’s five hits at the regional thus far, including a triple. After scoring the initial run in Sunday’s game following his triple, Ablott doubled the Hastings lead with a swinging bunt that scored Braeden Dyer.
Hastings’ mentality moving forward is simple.
“We’ve got two opportunities to win one game,” Rader said.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, international teams will not be making the trip to the LLWS. That has opened up the 16-team field to the top two finishers at each of the eight U.S. regionals.
Hastings is in the Midwest region. No region championship required to advance.
“Our goal was to come and be Midwest champion, but Midwest second place is a good consolation prize,” Rader said. “We’re not exactly playing for second place, but it’s in the back of our mind. We had that envisioned coming in here. It’s now down to crunch time and we’ve got to figure out how we’re going to handle it.”
If it advances, Hastings would not come home first before heading for Pennsylvania.
“We were told to pack for 21 days,” Rader said with a laugh.
“Us coaches are wondering ‘Are we going to have a job when we come home?’ It’s been a challenge. It’s not often you’re gone from work for that long.”
None of the players have been away from their families for that long, either. But the team has seen a good following in Indiana and won over new fans with their “Nebraska nice” attitudes.
“Our bus driver, Kevin, and his family are now converted Husker fans. Amy in the hospitality room and her family are now converted Husker fans,” Rader said. “We’ve had a lot of support, even from people here.”