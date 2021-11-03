As soon as the Hastings Little League all-stars made the national stage, hands reached out from across the state, region and even country to honor them once their journey came to an end.
The team already has visited Kansas City, Missouri, to be recognized by the Royals and they have an offer next year to watch the Storm Chasers in Omaha.
They were awarded tickets to go watch Husker baseball and have had multiple autograph signings, including a celebration at Duncan Field.
Now, they’re being welcomed onto Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium Saturday morning during the Nebraska football game against No. 6 Ohio State. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. and will be televised on Fox.
The Hastings Little Leaguers will walk onto the turf during the first timeout of the game. It will be during a commercial break, so television viewers won’t be able to see the short announcement.
But the expected 90,000 people in attendance will have an opportunity to show their appreciation for the Hastings Little Leaguers representing Nebraska for just the second time ever at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in August.
The team from Hastings, representing the Midwest region they won over Sioux Falls, S.D., went 2-2 in the tournament.
Hastings beat Toms River, N.J., in their first game before losing to Honolulu, Hawaii, to drop into the elimination bracket.
The Midwest champs extended their stay with a win over Sammamish, Washington, before bowing out against Abilene, Texas.