WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The excitement, even through a phone call, was palpable.
Kowen Rader and the rest of the Hastings Little League All-stars representing Nebraska and the Midwest region at the Little League World Series were winding down during the final hours of one of the best days of their young lives.
It was Kowen's first full day experiencing Williamsport, Pennsylvania — the mecca of Little League Baseball, the place any youth baseballer, and even some adults, dream of visiting.
It was a busy first day.
The Hastings team was issued uniforms, fitted for bats and batting gloves, picked out new cleats, and spent a portion of the day completing various media activities for ESPN — the national network the team already has played two games on and will appear on again Thursday when the tournament begins.
"Christmas came early," Kowen said, sitting next to his dad and coach, Dustin, in the dormitory complex where teams are housed throughout the tournament. "I don't know if I'll ever have that good of a Christmas ever again."
This four-month-too-early-Christmas mostly included gear tailored to the Midwest region, which Hastings won over the weekend in a suburb of Indianapolis.
Their uniforms, produced by Adidas, resemble what many associate with the central United States — cornfields and crops, hues of yellow and green. Locals can think Hastings Sodbusters, who adopted the same mix of colors when the team was established in 2017.
Players, freshly decked out in their new apparel, also were dealt not-yet-released Easton brand bats — the 2022 ADV 360, which retails around $300.
"Every player in Williamsport right here, right now will be the first people to use this bat right now," Kowen said. "It's not out for two months."
They'll handle those bats with custom Easton batting gloves. They'll run bases with Adidas Dripped-Out cleats ($90).
All of it they can keep, along with the custom bat bag they received.
Upon arrival Sunday evening, the team toured the entire complex — after taking a COVID-19 PCR test, of course. All teams are tested every other day through their saliva and have results back within 24 to 48 hours.
The group had its breath taken away by the famous hill behind Lamade Stadium. The dorms sit at the top of the hill and overlook the field that hosts the championship game. Each team, regardless of results, plays at least one game at Lamade. Located opposite of it is Volunteer stadium, which features less seating overall than its counterpart.
"It's a lot bigger in person than it is on TV," Hunter Nepple said of Lamade. "The hill is steep."
Further exploration took place Monday, including a trip to the Little League Museum where the team participated in ESPN's gathering of commercial and in-game broadcast content.
"We had to talk about our favorite actor and favorite dessert and what our nickname was," said Ben Wibbels. "I said 'Benjamima.' Then I had to dance, but I actually like that."
Wibbels said being in Williamsport was something he thought he'd never do. But it's one thing, early on in his career, that he can hold over his accomplished brother Sam's head.
"He already told me that I one-upped him because I got on ESPN," Wibbels said.
Speaking of fame, Braeden Dyer made internet waves with his final at-bat in Saturday's Midwest championship game when he laid down a one-handed bunt.
Dyer was hit by a pitch in the right elbow earlier in the game and lost mobility in it as the game advanced. With Hastings comfortably ahead in the game, Dyer said he was instructed to strikeout. But instead he worked the count, forcing strikes to be thrown before eventually tracking a pitch to his barrel, keeping his choked-up grip firm enough to absorb the pitch and keep it in fair territory.
"I wanted to play to win and play for my team," Dyer said of his bunt.
Dyer's fame, though, came mostly from his impression from the film "The Benchwarmers," when he squatted all the way down, attempting to shrink his strike zone like the character Richie, played by David Spade, does in the movie.
"I watched it like right before we left," Dyer said of "The Benchwarmers."
Unlike the movie, the pitch to Dyer, regardless of his stance, was called a strike. He looked back in question — as did many others in social media posts — as the ESPN commentators chuckled.
Social media was something coach Rader planned to address with his team before Thursday.
"Some praise, some hate and now we've got to address those things that really weren't a concern for us (at state) in Kearney, but now we're on national TV and we've got people like Braeden Dyer having a million hits on their YouTube or whatever," Rader said. "It seems like whatever we're dealing with, every time we turn around it's another chapter. That's a big deal for these kids that they didn't expect, nor did I, that we'd be dealing with this many different things."
COVID-19 — another obstacle previous teams from previous years never dealt with — guidelines are stricter at the final site than at regionals, but teams are still allowed to interact with each other and share the experience with one another.
"We have to wear masks everywhere pretty much," Nepple said.
Outside of their seven bunkbeds and shared bathrooms, there's still ping pong in a commons area and a swimming pool, which the team hadn't enjoyed yet as of Monday night.
Teams are encouraged to spend time outside if they want to convene and mingle.
"They did say we can interact with teams but they'd prefer if be outdoors," Rader said. "So the ping pong ritual of year's past is now more spike ball and whiffle ball and frisbee."
Hastings plans to live out its experience to the fullest, knowing full well many back home from generations young and old are living vicariously through this specific group of 10 kids — the self-proclaimed "Kids, not children, of the Corn.' "
"It's a cool torch to carry," Rader said.