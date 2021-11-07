LINCOLN — When the Hastings Little League team walked onto Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium Saturday morning during the first commercial break, they expected loud cheers from the Nebraska football fans in attendance.
What they didn’t expect was Nebraska alum Alex Gordon, who played 14 seasons for the Kansas City Royals, to surprise them at the 20-yard line.
Hastings Little League throws the bone and gets a surprise visit from Alex Gordon at Memorial Stadium. pic.twitter.com/dFEGoSNgiw— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) November 6, 2021
The University of Nebraska was one of many in the state and region to offer to honor the Hastings Little League team after they represented the state and the Midwest region at the Little League World Series. It was just the second time a team from Nebraska had made it to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The Little Leaguers visited Kansas City for a Royals game in early October.
Gordon, who retired after the 2020 season, was a three-time All-Star and a key member of the 2015 World Series champion team.
Dressed in their green and yellow jersey tops and hats from the LLWS, the Hastings team was in awe when Gordon walked toward them.
As it turned out, Gordon wasn’t far from them when they waited on the Ohio State sideline for the first stoppage in play.
The team stood on the field for the traditional “Tunnel Walk” and Nebraska players and coaches breezed past them when the gates opened. Then the game kicked off.
Gordon, who was on the last Husker baseball team to make the College World Series in 2005, blended into the crowd just to the south of the team before joining them.
It’s common for celebrities to hang out on the sideline before the game. Also in attendance Saturday, former Husker wideout Kenny Bell stood on the field near Gordon.
Lincoln, you never disappoint. #GBRForever— Kenny Bell (@AFRO_THUNDER80) November 7, 2021
The Hastings team, which went 2-2 at the LLWS and gave Nebraskans a sense of home on a national stage, will pick up its celebration tour in the spring, when Little League teams from across the state attend an Omaha Storm Chasers game.