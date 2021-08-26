WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hastings rode a pair of aces on its run to the final eight teams at the Little League World Series.
But Wylie Little League out of Abilene, Texas, flipped a royal flush Wednesday.
The Texans won the flop, turn, and the river.
The flop was Dylan Regala’s run-scoring single in the third; the turn an RBI groundout by Major De Los Santos in the fourth; the river a three-run home run and walk-off single by Regala in the same inning — the fifth.
Hastings’ all-in, short-staffed bet was raised and Abilene took the pot — a 10-0 victory in five innings at Howard J. Lamade Stadium — which added another day to its stay in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and another elimination game Thursday afternoon.
Hastings, which survived one elimination game on Monday, couldn’t sustain the success without either Hunter Nepple or Kowen Rader on the hill.
The duo pitched the team through its first three games, two of which were victories. But neither were available Wednesday due to Little League’s rest requirements on pitch counts.
Instead, Hastings’ coach Dustin Rader opted for a pitcher-by-committee approach, first giving the ball to lefty Owen Ablott, who pitched into the fifth inning, then to Peyton Drake and Ben Wibbels.
Texas, perhaps, discovered a new ace in Carter Nelson, who struck out nine and allowed just four Hastings baserunners all afternoon.
“(Coach) just told me to throw strikes,” Nelson said.
“Couldn’t ask for anything more,” added Texas coach Reggie Regala.
Nelson’s offense backed him with 10 runs on 10 hits.
Regala did the most damage with a 3-for-4, five RBI performance. His home run off Drake fluffed the Abilene cushion to five runs and damaged the back end of the hedges in centerfield at Lamade. His bat flip might have created a divot on the infield.
“It was just something that happened in the moment,” Dylan Regala said of his celebration. “I just threw the bat.”
Later in the inning, Regala more subtly tossed his bat aside as he watched his third hit clip the wall in right as the game-ender.
Hastings managed just two hits and worked two walks off of Nelson.
Nepple drew a two-out walk in the first and reached third base on two passed balls, but was stranded there. Caleb Reiners walked in the third but never advanced.
The Nebraska team will regret the top of the fourth, when it had runners on the corners with no outs.
Nepple doubled and Owen Brown singled. But a strikeout turned into a double play when Brown was caught stealing by Texas catcher Ella Bruning and then a pop out closed the frame.
Hastings ends its LLWS run as the first Nebraska team to win a non-consolation game and more than one game at the tournament.
“Nobody leaves here a loser,” Rader told his team after the game.
“All 16 of these teams that made it out here,” Regala said, “they’re all winners.”
HAS............000 00x — 0 2 2
TEX.............001 18x — 10 10 0
W — Carter Nelson. L — Owen Ablott.
2B — H, Hunter Nepple. T, Myles McCarty.
HR — T, Dylan Regala.