The Hastings Sodbusters went into Thursday’s series finale with Spearfish looking to complete the three-game sweep. That feat appeared to be in jeopardy after the first 2 1/2 innings, when they faced a four-run deficit and had little energy on the field.
Hastings found life in the bats and the pitching settled for the next five innings. The Sodbusters even gained a lead late in the game, only to see the Sasquatch tie the game and force extra innings.
The five-hour marathon series finale ended with Spearfish capitalizing on Hastings’ miscues and taking the 11-inning affair 12-11.
“We shot ourselves in the foot the whole night,” Hastings head coach Luke Bay said. “We were in bad counts all night and giving away free 90s (bases); that’s not how you win games.”
While there is a lot to clean up as the season progresses, the Sodbusters coach was pleased with the way his team battled back from that early deficit.
“Ironically, we talked about the word grit (Thursday). It’s one of the three things that supports the culture of excellence that the boys vote on. We just want to be gritty and overcome stuff and have a relentless energy and a tenacity about us,” Bay said.
After falling behind 4-0 early, Hastings slowly climbed back into the game, getting an RBI from Blake Scott in the third and a double steal that allowed Matt Lemke to score.
Hastings finally taking the lead in the seventh inning thanks to a five-run explosion. The ‘Busters took a 6-5 lead on Garrett Kennedy’s two-RBI single, and the dugout and crowd let out a huge roar.
Three batters later, Aaron Harper, who had a two run single in the sixth, extended the Sodbusters advantage to 9-5 with a three-run double.
“Aaron is a great player,” the Hastings coach said. “He swings the bat really well, and I’m really, really thankful to have him on our squad this summer.”
Harper totaled four hits on the night and now leads the Sodbusters with seven on the year; he’s also driven in a team-high eight runs on the season. Harper was the only Sodbuster to tally multiple hits on the night.
The five-run seventh inning should have sealed the series sweep for Hastings. But pitching struggles led to the home team’s demise.
In the ninth inning, Hastings native Jacob Schroeder loaded the bases on a pair of singles and a hit-by-pitch before issuing three consecutive, run-scoring walks. Trey Vorwald drew the fourth bases-loaded walk of the inning — this one from Chris Mazzini — tying the game at 9-apiece.
The Independent League plays with the same extra-inning rules as Major League Baseball, starting the frame with a runner on second. Spearfish scored right away thanks to the aid of a pair of wild pitches. The Sasquatch tacked on two more base runners, but Mazzini was able to limit the damage and get out of the inning.
In the bottom of the 10th, Hastings tied the game on a single by Teagan Tamiya; unfortunately for Tamiya, he hit the ball so hard that he was thrown out by the right fielder. The score held at 10-10 and forced an 11th inning.
Two more wild pitches again allowed Spearfish to score in the 11th inning, and two more put another Sasquatch runner on third base. Spearfish ran into an out at home and another at third, but they were still able to push across a second run via a bases-loaded walk.
“Our pitch counts got up so high, so quick; we weren’t aggressive in the zone early and got behind batters...It was just battle, battle, battle, and that was the story of the night.”
Hastings will look to bounce back Friday at Duncan Field, where it will host the Nebraska Prospects, a first-year program out of Omaha. The Prospects are 1-1 on the season. Bay believes his team has the firepower at the plate to compete night in and night out.
“I think we have a great offense. I think we’re going to score a lot of runs and I think we’re going to play good defense,” Bay said. “I’m excited about the offense 100 percent and the tenacity the guys played with (Thursday).
“It’s not going to go our way every night, but as a baseball player you have to learn when things aren’t going your way you just have to keep fighting and keep grinding.”
Spearfish…..112 001 004 12 — 12 7 2
Hastings…001 102 500 11 — 11 10 2
W — Dylan Richey. L — Chris Mazzini.
2B — S, Johnny McHenry; H, Aaron Harper, Garrett Kennedy.
3B — S, Cam Hoiland