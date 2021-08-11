The Hastings Museum will stream for free the Hastings Little League winner’s-bracket final game against Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 10 a.m. Thursday in the museum’s Super Screen theater at 1330 N. Burlington Ave.
The game, being played in the Little League Midwest regional tournament in Whitestown, Indiana, gives Hastings — representing the state of Nebraska — a chance to play next in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Hastings already has beaten the North Dakota and Minnesota state winners in the Indiana tourney.
Seating at the theater is first come, first seated until the theater is at capacity.