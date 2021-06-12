When professional athletes and performers in Las Vegas need treatment for an injury or illness, their money is on Hastings native Will Rosenberg to make them better.
The 1993 Adams Central alum — whose medical career includes work with the Nebraska Cornhuskers football program and professional baseball and basketball teams — serves as team physician for the Las Vegas Raiders football team of the National Football League and Vegas Golden Knights hockey team of the National Hockey League. A member of Desert Orthopaedic Center medical staff in Las Vegas, his patients include National Basketball Association summer league players and performers from the entertainment company Cirque du Soleil, the largest contemporary circus producer in the world.
From concussions to primary care sports medicine to coronavirus testing and ultrasound injections, his scope of treatment assesses and addresses a wide array of injuries and includes referrals for surgery. His treatment plans help patients return to the field or stage as quickly and safely as possible in professions where down time is a costly option.
“You have to be on your toes all the time when you’re dealing with professional athletes,” he said. “There’s a greater sense of urgency versus treating the weekend warrior. You’ve got to get that MRI done as soon as possible and come up with a treatment plan for the week.
“Sometimes they want to know right away, so there’s a sense of urgency in everything you do. You’ve got to be flexible, to either go to a facility or get them into a clinic ASAP. It’s a lot of pressure.”
His handling of COVID-19 cases the past year merely added to the challenge of delivering split-second analysis and treatment strategies.
“COVID was the biggest unforeseen shock,” he said. “I worked harder last year than at any point in my career as far as hours go. It was a tremendous amount of work.”
A husband and father of two pre-teens, he said his family life — coupled with an active lifestyle that includes hiking and biking — helps him stay focused in his topsy-turvy regimen.
“Being a dad is the most important job I have,” he said. “My children keep me grounded in realizing what is important.”
While getting his patients healed as quickly possible is paramount in his profession, such care must be administered without placing them at risk of further injury for the sake of expediency, he said.
“The medical staff has to do what is best for the players to get them back when it is safe to do so without jeopardizing the health and safety of the athlete,” he said. “Everybody is under a lot of pressure to win, but my No. 1 priority is to do what’s best for the athlete.”
And while a diagnosis of lengthy recovery time may not sit well with team owners or managers, Rosenberg said it is his primary responsibility to provide a level of care that returns his patients to action while mitigating the risk of re-injury.
“These athletes are very motivated to get back to the game, and that motivates me,” he said. “You have to do the best you can to get them back, but at the end of the day, I’m going to do what’s best for the athlete and everything else will take care of itself. That has served me pretty well in my career.”
Forging relationships with players, fellow medical personnel and team staff is what makes his position so rewarding, he said. And though he keeps a professional distance from those whom he treats, personal interaction remains an essential part of the care he provides.
“At first it was a little intimidating (treating celebrity athletes and performers), but I got to a point in my career where I realized they are all just people,” he said. “I work to get to know them as individuals. If they know you care about them and are trying to do the best thing for them, you can form a pretty good relationship with most of them.”
A three sport athlete (football, basketball and track) himself at Adams Central, his love of sports and Nebraska football was instilled in him at an early age by his grandfathers, who were close friends of legendary Cornhusker football coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne.
“I missed one Nebraska home game from 1984-2003, and that was to watch my brother play in a state playoff game,” he said. “I’ve always been a big fan of sports, with a number of friends who were athletes in college.”
Yet it was chemical engineering — not sports medicine — that he initially considered as a career path. But medicine was always in the back of his mind, planted in his childhood memory by the family’s pediatrician, Dr. Larry Marshall (now deceased).
“He diagnosed my youngest brother Chris with a rare genetic disorder,” he said. “To see how well he did his job and how he cared for his patients sent me on that career path.”
Given his love of sports, his segue from pediatrician to sports medicine practitioner seemed natural to him. His early work with UNL’s team doctor in a sports medicine rotation sealed the deal, he said.
His journey to Las Vegas started with a family medicine residency at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines in 2002 and included a sports medicine fellowship at Iowa State University. In addition to treating members of the university’s football program, his patients included Arizona Coyotes NHL hockey players and MLB players from the Seattle Mariners’ spring training program.
Prior to settling in Henderson, a suburb of Las Vegas, in the fall of 2013, additional grooming included sports medicine-related positions at University of Oklahoma, Ohio University/Ohio Health, and a practice in Charlotte, NC, focused primarily on athletes that included minor league baseball and arena football players.
With pandemic restrictions easing, he is now hopeful to experience some sort of normalcy in his job routine going forward. Just what that may look like is anyone’s guess, but as more and more fans are permitted to attend events, chances are it won’t be boring.
“It was surreal not having fans in the stands,” he said. “Even as a physician, it makes it more fun having fans there. The excitement of sport and being in that environment, I’m looking forward to that.”