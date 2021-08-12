WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Gavin Weir's pitching through the Little League Midwest regional has been unhittable.
Hastings Little League experienced it firsthand Thursday morning as the Nebraska representative was no-hit by the Sioux Falls, S.D., left-hander.
Weir struck out 17 Hastings hitters — pushing his total through two regional starts to 30 — and allowed just two baserunners to help his team secure a spot in the Little League World Series field with its 3-0 win.
"That kid was dealing," said Hastings coach Dustin Rader. "We've played in a lot of 12-year-old baseball tournaments and he definitely stands at the top of the list."
Hastings had few opportunities to blemish Weir's line, which included no walks, but the southpaw escaped each jam with a strikeout.
The very first batter of the game, Owen Ablott reached on an error by Weir on a comebacker. Ablott took second base and advanced to third on a dropped third strike.
But Weir struck out the side to post a zero.
Jude Johnson reached for Hastings to lead off the third, but was stranded by two Ks and a flyout. And Hayden Nepple, who took first on a dropped third strike, was left there in the fourth following two more punch-outs and a groundout.
Behind Weir, who tossed a perfect game in the regional opener against Iowa, Sioux Falls didn't need a crooked offensive number.
The South Dakotans notched a run off of Nepple, Hastings' starter, in the second frame on a throwing error, which led to his early exit. Nepple will be available, if needed, for the win-or-go home game Friday.
"That's one of the reasons I got him out of there when I did," the coach said. "Our mindset has always been to get to Williamsport... Our goal is to be Midwest champions and I think we've still got a good shot of that."
Sioux Falls added two more runs off of Benjamin Wibbels in the fourth. A bloop single after an error on a pickoff attempt, and an outfield miscommunication tripled the lead.
"There were a couple plays we were just a step or two slow, but we were in the right spot," Rader said. "They didn't really square many balls up on us... I felt good about it. Our boys were extremely loose to be playing on national television. More loose than I was."
However nervous, Rader still kept the mood light. As part of ESPN's coverage of the game, both head coaches and the umpires were mic'd up.
"I kind of forgot about it a couple of times," Rader said of the microphone.
Rader visited Wibbels on the mound in the strenuous fourth for a "serious" talk. But instead, he told a joke even the network's commentators enjoyed.
"What do you call a teacher who doesn't fart?" Rader asked his pitcher. "A private tutor (tooter)."
Wibbels laughed.
"Don't make it harder than it has to be," Rader said. "Once we move on we get our own private tutor. Relax, breathe, throw strikes."
ESPN's color analyst Chris Burke "liked (Rader's) delivery."
"The joke was new to me," Burke continued. "I had not heard that one before."
Hastings dropped into the elimination bracket to meet Davenport, Iowa, Friday morning with its season and a trip to the LLWS on the line. The top two teams from each region make the trip to Williamsport, Pa.
Iowa survived elimination Wednesday with an 11-3 win over Fargo, N.D., which was defeated by Hastings in the pair's regional opener.
While a regional championship game still remains on Saturday, undefeated Sioux Falls does not need to win the Midwest title as in previous years to advance.
With only five hits through three games at the regional, Hastings' offense has performed quite the opposite to the rest of the summer.
"We figured it would kind of be that way, I was just hoping it'd be more in the middle of the spectrum; not one side or the other," Rader said. "We haven't experienced this a lot. We just haven't caught fire yet."
Rader hoped the fire alarms ringing in the team hotel Wednesday night — which he attests he didn't pull — would have helped the bats get going. But nonetheless it was a tall task against Weir.
"We tried a little different warm up and lineup today," he said. "We didn't watch a lot of pitches, we were at least going up there to swing. But, man, (Weir) really kept you on your heels. You're guessing a lot up there; the kid was really good."
Hastings and Iowa play at 10 a.m. Friday. The game is on ESPN.
"Our morale is still definitely on the plus side," Rader said.
HAS.............000 000 — 0 0 2
SD..............010 20x — 3 5 2
W — Gavin Weir. L — Hunter Nepple.
2B — SD, Opland Sonnichsen.