OMAHA — Nolan Studley felt the pressure.
The ghosts of his previous shortcomings in the high jump at the Class B state track and field meet were hanging over his head.
Studley missed his first attempt at 6-feet, then again at 6-foot-2.
The competitor who entered the event tied atop the season leaderboard after clearing 6-7 twice wasn't hitting his form.
But when all was said and done Wednesday at Omaha Burke Stadium, Studley was the lone high jumper standing.
The senior, who in his two previous trips here had bowed out at 6-2, was the only man to Fosbury over the bar set at 6-6.
That jump — the only height he cleared on his first attempt — made Studley a Class B state champion in the event.
"I think I was just putting too much pressure on myself in the beginning," Studley said.
"I kind of just got more comfortable as the heights went up."
Studley set the bar high for himself — literally — by reaching a personal best in the first meet of the season. He said his expectations following the UNK indoor invite, where he first achieved 6-7, were unrealistic, and thus he took a more laid back approach.
"I did feel a bit of pressure to follow up on that," he said. "After I didn't continue to PR throughout the year, I kind of just eased it and realized I should just go out and have fun.
"If I cleared 6-8, 6-7, whatever, that's awesome. I'm just out here to have fun. Then to come here and jump a higher height than I normally would, it feels good."
Studley's final competitors on Wednesday were Jaxon Adams of Platteview and Jaxon Lipker of Boone Central. The pair had both topped out at 6-5 this spring.
Studley last year tied for sixth place with Adams, who didn't miss a jump before 6-4 on Wednesday.
Waverly's Cohen Burhoop entered the meet tied atop the board with Studley as the only other jumper in Class B to hit 6-7, but ended his day in solo fourth after clearing 6-2.
"It's a fickle event," Hastings assistant Rick Christy said of the high jump. "It's hard to win a title. It's very hard to win a title. But Nolan's just one of those kids who you just put in the game. He's a competitor and a big time gamer. And he's a good kid."
Studley admitted he was nervous early on after missing his first jump, but rediscovered his confidence through a small tweak to his form. He was jumping into the bar as opposed to up and over.
"I like to take pride in my mental toughness," Studley said. "I've been preparing all week. The second districts got over, this was my main focus. It was strictly business today."
And the trip was successful. Studley left Burke gold medal in hand.
"It was a great year," he said. "There were ups and downs, but I'm happy to end it on a great note."
Sophomore Parker Ablott finished in seventh place. He cleared 5-10 on his first try and then took two tries each to get over 6-0 and 6-2. He clipped the bar on each of his attempts at 6-4.
"I think he had a much better day than he thinks he did," Christy said of Ablott. "Physically he looked better than Studs the first two attempts at 6-4. There's no doubt about it; you can look at the film. But there's no substitute for experience.
"I was really pleased with his performance. And I'm not looking at where he finished. He had two good ones at 6-2 and three good ones at 6-4."
Ablott, the grandson of three-time high jump state champion Doug Phelps, missed out on state his freshman season, but cleared 6-3 in districts last week to qualify this year. His personal best of 6-4 was also achieved this spring.
"I had the confidence," Ablott said. "I knew I could make 6-4, it just didn't happen."