On a windy, chilly afternoon, the Hastings High baseball team got hot and stayed that way.
By playing well in almost all phases, the Tigers scorched Seward 13-3 at Duncan Field.
Tuesday’s win snapped HHS’ two-game losing skid and improved its record to 3-7. The victory was Hastings’ second at home this season. The first came on March 19 against Twin River.
“The team needs these wins,” said Tiger coach Blake Marquardt. “We haven’t had very many up to this point. I feel like we’ve let some games slip away. So it is good to see the results of this one. Now we need to build on this.”
Hastings had a field day on offense, swinging for 14 hits. Among them were four doubles. The Tigers scored in every inning, including four in the second frame to give HHS a 4-2 cushion and a lead it never relinquished.
The game scheduled for seven innings ended after six because of the 10-run mercy rule. But the Bluejays (3-8) have a reputation of never giving up. So the Tigers wanted every run they could muster.
For example, Seward trailed 10-0 Monday against Nebraska City but clawed back into extra innings before the Bluejays finally lost.
“I have always known them to not give up or quit,” Marquardt said. “I knew that even though we were ahead, it was never going to be enough. You can’t ever assume that seven or eight runs is enough. Just keep going.”
Hastings faced three pitchers, none of them able to shut down the Tiger batters who also heated up the base paths throughout the contest. HHS enjoyed bases-loaded situations in four of the innings.
Tyson LeBar led the Hastings offense. The senior right fielder closed 3-for-4 at the plate. He batted in five runs while slapping two singles and belting a double.
“He had a good day at the plate. He’s a guy that’s kind of been up and down right now in our lineup. But he’s a guy I have confidence in,” Marquardt said about Lebar. “As long as he can maintain confidence in himself, we will get that kind of production from him.”
Calub Clark hammered a pair of doubles and scored twice. Daeton Espino also blasted a two-bagger to go along with a single and a run. Garnering three singles apiece were Chance Vertin, Evan Rust and Elijah Johnson. Luke Brooks closed with a single and a run.
Tiger pitching and defense stood out just as much as its offense.
Starting pitcher Markus Miller gave up two runs in the first inning. But then he settled down in a grand fashion, retiring 10 straight batters before Seward pushed across its final run.
Marquardt took Miller off the mound in the middle of the sixth inning to save him for upcoming games. Miller gave up only six hits en route to getting the win.
“They were hitting barrels. I was missing a few spots. I got focused, and I let my defense work,” Miller said about his performance on the bump.
Seward (3-8)...............200 010 — 3 7 0
Hastings (3-7)...........242 311 — 13 14 0
WP — Markus Miller. LP — Carter Ernesti
2B — S, Finn Hochstein. H, Calub Clark 2, Daeton Espino, Tyson LeBar.