There are families who golf and then there are golf families.
The Noffsingers qualify as the latter.
“They’ve played golf all their life. I did and I just passed it along,” said grandfather Roger Prenzlow.
While not rooted in Hastings, the family originally from Colorado has become accustomed to booking a summer trip here over the last few years to participate in the Hastings Open golf tournament.
Prenzlow drove in from Loveland, Colorado, to play in the two-day tournament last weekend where he reunited with his daughter and her family.
It started two years ago when Prenzlow’s grandson, Robert Noffsinger, having just finished his sophomore year at Hastings College, stuck around for the summer and invited his dad out to play in the Open.
Bud Noffsinger gave the tournament a glowing review.
“We’ve got to get the whole family out here,” Robert recalled his dad saying.
The Hastings Open has since turned into the perfect gathering for the family of golfers, who maintain a level of competitiveness against each other and others.
“This is just a central location, to meet here and play golf,” said Jessica Noffsinger, the mom and Prenzlow’s daughter.
“My kids don’t get together often anymore because of being in college and stuff. So it’s just a weekend to do something fun and spoil the kids.”
Robert, the oldest son, is a member of the golf team at Hastings College, soon to be exercising his fifth year granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Younger brother Max will be a junior for the University of Jamestown golf team in the fall.
The brothers found themselves competing for family bragging rights during Sunday’s final round at Lochland Country Club.
Placed in the same second-to-last grouping after shooting scores of 75 at Southern Hills Golf Course during the tournament’s opening round on Saturday, Robert and Max were tied heading into the 36th and final hole.
Max parred while Robert bogeyed to finish out the tournament.
“It was tough to watch him miss that putt (on 18),” said Max, who golfs left-handed and holds the all-time series win-loss record over his older brother.
“We want each other to play well.”
Robert, a righty, said as much, too.
“It’s fun. I played with him a lot growing up, but not much since we’ve gone to college. So it’s really cool to be able to play with him still.”
Occasionally the two see each other during college tournaments through the school year, namely the Great Plains Athletic Conference meets.
But the summer time provides more of an opportunity to battle — and team up — on the course.
“They’re very supportive of each other and I think that’s the best part,” Jessica said. “They’re 16 months apart. I think they’ll become closer as they get older.”
Said Prenzlow: “Watching them compete is my favorite part of the trip.”
Prenzlow has been involved in the game for as long as he can remember, having graduated from PGA business school before working as a golf professional at a handful of courses in his native Colorado and Wyoming.
He coached the University of Wyoming golf teams for 20 years from 1982-2002 and retired from the same position at Northern Colorado in 2021 after seven seasons.
Jessica took on the game her father coached and played collegiately at James Madison University in Virginia. She later became a school teacher and golf coach — her pupils including her two sons.
Bud might be the odd man out when it comes to golf. He was a college baseball player at the University of Denver before it shut down its baseball program.
“It’s awesome,” said Max. “To learn from my grandpa, and to be able to play with my mom, dad and my brother — it’s all really good golf. I think it’s awesome that it’s something our family can all do together. I hope we can play as long as we can together.”
All four, and Prenzlow, were entered into the Hastings Open for a second straight year.
The city’s golf courses have fans in the family.
“I would say Lochland, it gets credit for being one of the best in the state of Nebraska, and it deserves every bit of that,” said Jessica. “Southern Hills, with them changing it around down there, they’re doing a really good job.
“They’re both really good golf courses.”
With Bud and Jessica now living near Sioux City, Iowa, and Prenzlow in Colorado, Hastings may continue to be the perfect summer meeting spot.
“Depending on where the kids end up. It’s always something we look forward to during the summer, to be able to come and play,” Jessica said. “Our plan is to continue the tradition.”