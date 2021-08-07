WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Hastings Little League baseball team got off to a phenomenal start to the Midwest Regional tournament, beating Fargo (N.D.) 1-0 behind a brilliant pitching performance from Hunter Nepple.
Hastings starter on the mound, Nepple allowed just one hit and struck out 11 over six innings of work.
The only run of the game came in the first inning, when Kowen Rader belted a home run for Hastings. Benjamin Wibbels recorded Hastings' only other base knock.
Hastings will now play the winner of the Missouri and Kansas matchup, at 6 p.m. on Sunday.