WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hastings’ journey to the Little League World Series has required both patience and persistence.
That goes without mentioning the 20 some hours on a bus between the trips from Hastings to Whitestown, Indiana, and then to Williamsport, with what was sure to feature many are-we-there-yets.
After tearing through the Nebraska state Little League tournament, Hastings totaled just five runs through four games at the Midwest regional. Yet the team had clinched a spot in the LLWS and was in position to win a regional championship.
Turns out, the team’s offensive lapse through regionals ended in the title game. Hastings’ 6-0 victory over Sioux Falls, S.D., was all the proof and confidence it needed to perform on the biggest stage Little League baseball has to offer.
With 11 hits, Hastings opened its voyage to a LLWS title with a 5-2 victory over Tom’s River East, New Jersey, Thursday evening at Volunteer Stadium and became the first-ever Nebraska team to win a non-consolation game.
“I was not aware of that,” said Hastings head coach Dustin Rader. “This is a special group and (that) doesn’t surprise me. They just continue to amaze me. That’s a shock to me because there have been a lot of really good teams to wear green and yellow in this stadium.”
While its uniforms were orange and navy blue, Kearney Little League — which was the first-ever Nebraska team to advance to Williamsport back in 2012 — won its only game in historic fashion during a consolation crossover when it scored 15 runs in one inning in a 17-1 victory over Germany.
“It’s kind of an honor to make it this far and be the second team in Nebraska to ever make it this far,” said Kowen Rader, who pitches and plays shortstop. “It felt pretty good to win our first game down here in ‘Willy.’ ”
Kowen Rader earned the save following his two-inning relief appearance behind Hunter Nepple, who hurled the first four frames and struck out six New Jersey hitters.
Dustin Rader made the daring decision to throw both of his aces in the team’s LLWS opener. He pulled Nepple at 68 pitches, which brings him back after three days rest as opposed to four.
“Looking at the schedule, it really played out to have Hunter available a day sooner for only 16 or 17 pitches is all he had left,” the coach said. “There’s no way to get through the game on that because those guys were way too good of a hitting team to get through two innings on 17 pitches.
“That’s one of those sink or swim type moments.”
Both pitchers escaped two on, none out situations. Nepple struck out the side in the opening frame following a lead off single and walk. Similarly, Rader induced a pair of pop outs and a groundout, although he did allow an unearned run in the circus.
“In Indianapolis, against Iowa, I got in some of those jams and I just had confidence in myself and trust in my teammates. And I guess I got out of those innings,” Nepple said.
Nepple led the offensive charge for Hastings, as well, finishing 3-for-3 at the dish with a double and two RBI.
“I just had to have confidence in myself because baseball is a mental game,” Nepple said. “I just had to believe in myself. Just like everybody else, I’ve hit really good the last couple times we went to hit. I was just aggressive and got my swing off.”
Dustin Rader instilled the belief in his team at the plate, which was heard by the TV audience through the microphone clipped to him for ESPN’s broadcast purposes. Rader reminded his players they had two of their best hitting days of the summer in the cages in Williamsport.
“I just felt like we cut a lot of balls in half,” Rader said of the team’s practices leading into Thursday. “We talked about a few things... (about) not trying to do too much and just put balls in play and let pitchers do the work for you. It just seemed like it was contagious in the cages.”
Rader affirmed the Hastings team on the field Thursday night was more like the one he’d fielded in the team’s nine previous games dating to mid-July.
“It felt like the team we’re used to seeing,” he said.
The top of the order finished 7-for-10, including two hits each from Kowen Rader and Owen Ablott. Both scored a pair of runs, as well.
Owen Brown, Jude McCoy, Ben Wibbels, and Jude Johnson also each recorded hits.
It wasn’t until late when New Jersey, the Mid-Atlantic runner-up, scratched its two runs across.
Steven Malato erased the goose egg when he scored on a wild pitch in the fifth following his two-out triple. An error in right field by Johnson — who made the “SportsCenter” Top 10 plays after his game-winning, LLWS berth-clinching diving catch against Iowa last week — led to the other New Jersey run in the sixth.
“We just didn’t hit today,” said Tom’s River East coach Paul Mika. “We hit super well in the cages and it didn’t transcend on the field today.”
The Midwest champs slugged three consecutive one-out singles in the first with Owen Brown’s breaking the ice. Wibbels then plated Nepple on a fielder’s choice that was upheld after video review.
Hastings’ lead stretched in the second when Nepple chased home Ablott with a double to right-center.
Kowen Rader’s one-out double in the fourth smacked the bottom of the wall and scored Ablott once more. Then, Nepple lined a ball to center for the final Hastings tally.
Hastings advances to play West champion Hawaii, a 9-1 winner over Connecticut earlier Thursday, on Sunday at 10 a.m. central time.
Tom’s River East, the Little League organization famous for a LLWS title in 1998 when former big leaguer Todd Frazier was on the roster, will play Connecticut on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“We just continue on this amazing journey where it’s really hard to feel anything,” Rader said. “Because it’s really hard to feel anything right now. I think we’re all on Cloud 9 and have been since we left Hastings.”
NJ........................000 011 — 2 5 0
HAS...................210 20x — 5 11 2
W — Hunter Nepple. L — Cole Garrison. S — Kowen Rader.
2B — H, Nepple, Kowen Rader.
3B — N, Steven Malato.