Elkhorn poked the bear and soon heard the roar Wednesday afternoon.
The seventh-seeded Antlers scratched the game's first run off of No. 2 Hastings in the first round of the Class B state tournament at Smith Softball Complex.
The Tigers promptly responded with 10 runs across the next two frames en route to avenging their first loss this season and advancing to the second round of the tournament behind an 11-2 win.
Hastings plays No. 3 Wahoo, a 13-5 winner over Scottsbluff, with a first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon
The win improves Hastings' record at the state tournament to 12-20. The Tigers are 5-2 in their last seven games here.
Faith Molina fanned eight Antlers and limited their offense to just two runs on five hits.
Elkhorn manufactured its first run thanks to back-to-back walks issued by Molina to start the game. Cam Cramer singled home Ella Dalton to break the ice.
Dalton singled to lead off the third and later scored Elkhorn's second run when Jordyn Rochholz plated her with a single up the middle.
But following a three-run answer by the Tigers in their half of the first and a seven-run outbreak in the second, Hastings was in total control.
Molina settled in and finished her 106-pitch outing by striking out three of the last five she faced.
Sammy Schmidt and Peytin Hudson paced Hastings' offense with two hits apiece. Hudson drove in three runs, two on a double in the second inning that scraped the base of the right field fence.
McKinsey Long left the yard in the second inning with a two-run shot that was drilled to straightaway center.
Two more Hastings runs scored in the frame on an error in right field on a ball hit by Emma Synek.
Emma Landgren capped the scoring for Hastings when she walked home on Synek's groundout in the fourth. Landgren reached after she smoked a one-out triple.
ELK (17-15)...............101 0xx x — 2 5 3
HAS (33-4)................370 1xx x — 11 10 1
W — Faith Molina. L — Claire Nuismer.
2B — H, Hudson, Mullen, Molina.
3B — H, Landgren.
HR — H, Long.