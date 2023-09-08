Hastings High went into halftime down 10-13 to Lincoln Pius X on Friday night.
Even though the Tigers were down, they had already put up 224 yards of offense in the first half. They had, however, also committed eight penalties during that time.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 11:55 pm
Hastings High went into halftime down 10-13 to Lincoln Pius X on Friday night.
Even though the Tigers were down, they had already put up 224 yards of offense in the first half. They had, however, also committed eight penalties during that time.
“I felt like we left a lot on the table in the first half,” Hastings Head Coach Charlie Shoemaker said. “I felt like our line was doing a great job and we were getting a great push. Kooper (Kohl) and Naz (Robinson) were just running the ball great and we were throwing the ball. We were very efficient. Penalties killed us.”
The Tigers made some second-half adjustments, outscoring the Thunderbolts 27-0 en route to a 37-13 victory.
“Second half, I thought our line dominated,” Shoemaker said. “They did a great job. The backs ran hard. We had some timely passes and the defense stepped up.”
Pius X quarterback Maddox Stuertz threw a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions, one to Kohl and one to Landon Hinrichs, who wound up returning his pick 17 yards for a touchdown.
Hinrichs also had 79 receiving yards on nine receptions.
“Landon probably played the greatest game he’s played,” Shoemaker said. “He did a great job.”
Junior quarterback Tucker Synek completed 21-of-26 pass attempts for 189 yards, including a six-yard touchdown to Chance Vertin. Synek also broke tackles in the backfield as he scampered for a 10-yard touchdown with 56 seconds left in the third quarter.
Synek finished with 18 yards on four carries.
“Nothing surprises me with him,” Shoemaker said. “He’s just very efficient. He made a play here when we had kind of a broken one. That was huge, got the ball out on time, made the right read.”
Among Synek’s targets, aside from Hinrichs, Vertin had 32 yards on four receptions and the touchdown; Robinson had one catch for 20 yards; Kohl had three catches for 20 yards; and Keithen Krings had four catches for 30 yards.
Robinson led all Hastings rushers with 159 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown.
Kohl had 39 rushing yards on six carries and a touchdown, and Krings had 12 rushing yards on two carries.
Penalties hampered the Tigers.
“You just continue to try to clean things up,” Shoemaker said. “Some of them were kind of silly and weird, but a couple of them we had our hands out here, technical things. We’ve got to make sure we do a better job.”
The Tigers are now 2-1 and will travel to Seward next Friday to face a Bluejay team that entered play this week 2-0.
“It’s going to be another battle, just like tonight,” Shoemaker said.