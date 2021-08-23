WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A rain delay isn’t always necessarily a bad thing.
In fact, it may have been the thing that gave Hastings a little extra boost in the second round of the Little League World Series on Sunday.
Hastings winner’s bracket matchup with Hawaii went into a weather delay of 3 hours, 15 minutes in the sixth inning.
To that point, Hastings had collected just two hits and trailed 3-0, but the team from the Queen City tied the game with one thunderous swing of the bat from Hunter Nepple.
“That rain delay probably couldn’t have worked out any better,” said Hastings head coach Dustin Rader.
The big fly was supposed to be that magical strike that fueled a comeback victory. Unfortunately for Hastings, the big bats of the Hawaii squad struck again, erupting for eight runs in the seventh inning en route to an 11-3 win.
“This team has amazed me throughout this journey,” said Hawaii head coach Brandon Sardinha. “They came back and they did what they usually do. I can’t be more proud of them than what I am now. That was an awesome way for them to bounce back.”
Hastings showed right away it wasn’t afraid of Little League powerhouse Hawaii, which scored all 11 of its runs in just two innings.
Kowen Rader, Hastings’ starter, snapped off a knee-buckling curve ball on the first pitch of the game and then quickly retired the first two hitters, sending a message that Hastings was ready to go toe-to-toe.
But then the Hawaii bats then showed why they’re some of the loudest in Williamsport.
Hawaii scored three runs with two outs in the first inning, but Rader bounced back impressively by shutting out the away team over the next four-plus innings.
Dustin said the way Kowen responded over those next few innings and the way his team came back to force extra innings just proved what makes this squad special.
“That’s just Nebraska pride at its finest,” the coach said. “That’s baseball; these guys compete like nobody I’ve ever been around before. I wouldn’t expect anything different from these guys. There’s a lot of fight in them.”
Kowen Rader battled the Hawaii lineup throughout his 5 1/3 innings.
In the second inning, he stranded a pair of runners. In the third he worked around a one-out triple, and in the fourth, he escaped without any damage following a one-out double.
Kowen’s final line included six strikeouts while giving up three earned runs on seven hits — four of which came in that first inning with two outs.
“We just had to all get on the same page. We knew (Hawaii) was going to come out and cut balls in half; that’s all they do,” the coach said. “We kind of stuck with the game plan, but we just executed it better (after the first).”
Hastings’ offensive woes came back while facing Hawaii’s Kaikea Patoc-Young, who dazzled on the mound in a complete game effort. The defense Hawaii showed coupled with the powerful lineup makes it a dangerous team.
“We knew (Hawaii) was. a solid club,” Rader said. “Our goal was just have a chance to win the game in the end, or at least be in it, and I think we did everything we could do. We hung in long enough to give us a chance, it just didn’t bounce our way (Sunday).
“I told the boys in order to be the best you have to beat the best. (Hawaii) is a solid squad. It was fun to go out and compete with them on the same field.”
Patoc-Young gave up just two hits — one to Ben Wibbels and another to Hunter Nepple — and struck out six Hastings batters.
In the top of the sixth, Kowen fell behind 2-1 in the count to his final batter faced in the game, nearby lighting sent the game into a weather delay. And then the rain came. The game was delayed for 3 hours, 15 minutes.
When play resumed, Ben Wibbels took the mound.
After Hawaii drew a one-out walk, Rader continued his solid comeback by turning a double play to send the game into the bottom of the sixth.
That’s when magic struck off of Nepple’s bat. After Owen Ablott and Kowen reached base, Nepple belted the homer to tie the game.
But the seventh inning belonged to Hawaii, which smacked six hits and benefited from three walks to post an eight on the scoreboard.
The loss sends Hastings into the consolation bracket, and forces a quick turnaround for the team. It will now square off with the team from Washington at 6 p.m. in an elimination game on ESPN.