Hastings’ own Brayden Schram was selected to Team Nebraska for the 36th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup, which tees off Wednesday at Wild Horse Country Club in Gothenburg.
Schram and seven other golfers have earned their way to represent Nebraska in the annual event, which pits the best juniors from each state in four-ball, foursome and singles matches.
Last year, Kansas reclaimed the Cup after Nebraska held it the previous two years. Kansas won 10 1/2 to 5 1/2, and now leads the all-time series 20-15.
Captain Craig Badura’s team is filled with young talent and a couple of experienced veterans.
The first of those is Elkhorn’s Luke Gutschewski, a two-time NGA champion, including the 2019 Nebraska Junior Match Play and the 2020 Nebraska Junior Amateur. In late July, Gutschewski earned Low Juniors at the 113th Nebraska Amateur for the second-straight year. He also qualified and played in the 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship the week prior. It will be Gutschewski’s third time representing Nebraska.
Christopher Atkinson of Omaha is the only other player returning with experience after he made the 2020 team and earned a 1/2 point for Nebraska. He’s the reigning Nebraska Junior Match Play champion after winning in June at Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook. Atkinson finished tied for fourth last week at the 54th Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship, and is No. 1 in the NGA Junior point standings.
The other six players, Schram included, are all first-time members of Team Nebraska. Omaha’s Connor Steichen will make his first appearance at the age of 15. He is coming off a three-stroke victory at the Nebraska Junior Amateur at Fremont Golf Club this week. Steichen also finished runner-up to Atkinson at the Nebraska Junior Match Play.
Omaha’s Jake Boor and Grand Island’s Marcus Holling are also first-timers, both finishing runner-up to Steichen this week at the Nebraska Junior Amateur. Schram, Cole Feddersen of Kearney, and Rex Soulliere of Omaha round out the team.
The Junior Cup matches kick off with four-ball and foursome matches on Wednesday. The tournament concludes Thursday with singles matches.