The big inning bit hard on the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs Sunday — hard enough to end their season.
The Chiefs gave up six runs to Grand Island Home Federal in the third inning. The outburst helped GI to an 8-4 win over the
Chiefs in the American Legion Class A National Division state baseball tournament at Duncan Field.
It was Hastings’ second loss of the tournament, which eliminated the Chiefs from the tourney.
Ironically, the Chiefs out hit Grand Island in the elimination game with nine hits compared to GI’s five. Four Hastings errors played a part in the loss that closed the Chiefs’ final record at 32-15.
In the fateful third inning, Grand Island’s six runs came with the aid of two doubles, two errors and three walks.
“Things compounded for us and they capitalized,” said FPB coach Blake Marquardt. “I will take responsibility. I probably should have played things a little differently today. I needed to be better on the scouting report.”
GI’s pitching and defense were the major factors in the game. Grand Island made just one error while starting pitcher Riley Plummer helped put the clamps on Hastings’ scoring.
Hastings scored a run in the first inning, two in the third, and one in the seventh and final frame. The win kept GI alive in the double-elimination state tournament that continues through July 26.
“Plummer did a great job. He kept us off balance. We could never find a groove. We out hit them. We had our opportunities but we couldn’t get ahead,” Marquardt said.
The Chiefs’ coach had some kind words for his team after the loss.
“At the end of the day, you’re proud of them,”Marquardt said. “I’ve had some of these guys for two years, some for three, and heck, I’ve even had a few for four. It is fun watching them grow. This team has grown and accomplished a lot. Unfortunately, we left a lot out there today and this weekend in the state tournament.”
Evan Rust scored three of the Chiefs’ runs. He also opened FPB’s first at bats with a single. Cameron Brumbaugh finished with a pair of singles and a run. Nick Conant belted an RBI triple and two singles.
Marquardt pulled FPB starting pitcher Creighton Jacobitz in the fifth inning, with GI owning an 8-3 gap. Jacobitz struck out five before getting pulled. Brendon Ground came on in relief.
Rust produced FPB’s first run. He got home on Conant’s triple. Rust got on base with a lead off single.
Hastings scratched out two runs in the third frame that cut into GI’s 6-1 bulge. Rust scored again on a Conant single. Cameron Brumbaugh got home when Elijah Johnson got caught in a run down between first and second base. FPB’s final scoring came when Rust tallied again.
After GI’s six-run rally in the third inning, Home Federal scored twice in the fifth to end its run production.
GI (22-17-1) 0 0 6 0 2 0 0 — 8 5 1
FPB (32-15) 1 0 2 0 0 0 1 — 4 9 4
W — Riley Plummer. L — Creighton Jacobitz.
2B — GI, Braxton Barrientos, Jack Steenson.
3B — FPB, Nick Conant.