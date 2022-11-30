As a freshman last year, Abbey Fish swam her way to a medal at the state meet. Now, Fish and the rest of the Hastings swimming and diving team are hoping to make a bigger splash at state.
Hastings is made up of mostly underclassmen, but head coach Charles Scribner believes the experience gained last season will be a big benefit to the swimmers.
“We have slightly lower numbers, but we’re returning mostly experienced swimmers,” Scribner said. “We’re looking to compete at a high level at the state level.”
Fish was the only Hastings swimmer to bring home a medal from last year’s state competition.
She placed seventh in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 24.59 seconds. Fish also competed in the 100 freestyle, the 200-yard freestyle relay, and the 400 freestyle relay.
Abby Lauder, a junior, is another returning state qualifier. She competed in the 200 freestyle as well as both freestyle relay races. Juniors Kaitlyn Mousel and Izzy Cervany both were a part of the freestyle relay teams as well as the state-qualifying 200 medley relay team.
The Hastings boys only individual qualifier graduated after last season, but the team still brings back three swimmers that competed in relay events at the state meet.
Senior Max Faris joins junior Carter Lipovski and sophomore Matthew Lauder as returning state qualifiers.
The trio competed in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Hastings begins the season Thursday in a triangular at Grand Island. The team will host its invite on Saturday at the Hastings YMCA. The swimmers will be in a relatively new facility after it experienced some renovations.
“With the YMCA renovations, we are adapting to the changes we are experiencing,” Scribner said. “We’ll be happy that construction is finished.”