Hastings High’s Abbey Fish swims the 100-yard freestyle at the state meet Feb. 22, 2022, in Lincoln.

 Doug Carroll/Tribune

As a freshman last year, Abbey Fish swam her way to a medal at the state meet. Now, Fish and the rest of the Hastings swimming and diving team are hoping to make a bigger splash at state.

Hastings is made up of mostly underclassmen, but head coach Charles Scribner believes the experience gained last season will be a big benefit to the swimmers.

