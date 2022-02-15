He may not have been softball royalty, but Hastings resident Harold Kelley did have an audience with a king during his playing days in Hastings.
Few players have logged as many innings and loved the game as much as the 86-year-old former player, a slightly above average talent by his own assessment who became a fixture on local ball fields at Good Samaritan Village, Prospect Park, and the YMCA from ages 19 to 64.
“I was no superstar,” Kelley said. “I was just an average ballplayer who liked to play softball.”
A singles hitter whose approach to hitting was resting the bat on his shoulders and swinging hard, he possessed the speed to leg out hits and could run down a fly ball on defense with the best of them.
His diverse career included stints with fast-pitch, slow pitch, overhand fast-pitch, and co-ed slow pitch teams.
Growing up an only child in Kansas City, Missouri, Kelley’s interest in the game was sparked at age 13.
An empty lot located in his intercity neighborhood became the meeting place for baseball games, where he and his friends competed against Black athletes from the other side of town in pick-up games 2-3 times per week.
Despite the segregation that existed at the time, Kelley said he and his friends thought nothing of playing ball against Black players, who consistently proved themselves formidable opponents on their makeshift baseball diamond.
“We got along most of the time,” Kelley said. “We didn’t like the way they played ball. Most of the time they beat us!
“They were just better at it. They had some fantastic ball players.”
It was during this time he became enamored with the game.
He eventually saved enough money to buy a bat and glove from the local pawn shop so as to be ready whenever the opportunity to play came knocking.
Though educated in separate schools, it wasn’t uncommon for Black and white children to play together on ball fields and other places, Kelley said.
On hot afternoons, city fire hydrants became gathering places for both white and Black children to splash the day away together.
From his sandlot experiences, Kelley picked up enough skills to try his hand at fast-pitch softball during his stint with the Marines after he was transferred to the naval base in Hastings in 1953 at age 19.
Whenever his free time allowed, he played in games with his fellow naval infantry personnel. His attraction to the game became magnetic.
“I really got into it when I was in the Marines,” he said. “I just really liked playing ball. Something clicked.
“I mostly played in the outfield. I was young and had fast legs back then. I could really run.”
Serving his final months with the Marines stationed at the Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings during the Korean War, Kelley continued to play softball with his fellow men whenever possible.
The game was hugely popular in Hastings at the time, with 28 men’s fast-pitch teams keeping area ball fields occupied.
Surrounding communities joined in the fast-pitch softball craze as well, with fast-pitch teams playing in Prosser, Minden, Blue Hill, Juniata and Norman.
Perhaps Kelley’s most memorable on-the-field softball experience was stepping to the plate to hit against one of the premier softball pitchers of all time, a fellow Marine, Eddie “The King” Feigner.
Feigner pitched for The King and His Court, a four-man traveling team comprised of pitcher, catcher, shortstop and first baseman that took on any and all nine-player teams that would play them.
Known as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball, the Court played in more than 14,000 games in 100 countries from the late 1940s to the beginning of the 21st century.
Clocked at 104 miles per hour, Feigner fired his pitches from all angles, and, according to an article in Sports Illustrated online magazine, won 9,743 games, with 141,517 strikeouts, 930 no-hitters and 238 perfect games.
Feigner’s on-field legacy included striking out six major league hitters in a row during an exhibition contest, including Dodger great Maury Wills and Hall of Famers Brooks Robinson, Willie Mays, Roberto Clemente, Harmon Killebrew and Willie McCovey.
1967: Willie Mays vs the legendary softball pitcher Eddie Feigner. pic.twitter.com/cqGuTHOFVh— Stirrups Now! (@uniformcritic) August 19, 2020
Following his death in February 2007, he was inducted into the Baseball Reliquary’s Shrine of the Eternals in 2013.
Like Feigner’s fast ball, details of the Court’s appearances in Hastings are difficult to track. But the team competed here on at least three occasions — in 1962, 1966, and 1973, in games played at Duncan Field against nine-man All Star teams comprised of area softball players, and — on at least one occasion — standouts from the Hastings College baseball team.
Kelley’s best recollection is that his game was played in the 1970s.
Appointed team organizer and coach of the Hastings team, Kelley’s fateful at bat came after one of his players was unable to play.
Kelley described his plate appearance versus Feigner as memorable, intense and short-lived.
“When I did get into the ballgame, he (Feigner) had been pitching from second base blindfolded,” he said. “The catcher was aiming him in and he was going by his voice. He was throwing pretty good, but we were starting to tag him.
“When he took the blindfold off and moved up to pitch, I was the first guy up. The first one he threw behind his back; the second one, between his legs; and that third one, a regular fast ball. I never got my bat off of my shoulder.”
It was an exhibition of talent unlike any Kelley had ever witnessed as a player.
“He was fantastic,” he said. “I’d never seen anything like it. His right arm was twice as big as his left arm because he threw so hard. He could throw that ball over 100 mph!”
John Beyke, 79, of Hastings said he can’t remember who won his game in 1973. But he does remember his at-bat against Feigner.
“I hit a triple off him,” Beyke said. “I think he let me hit it. It (the game) was for entertainment, you know.
“That guy could throw a strike any time he wanted, and he walked my teammate Ralph Condon (now deceased) on four pitches. So Ralph goes down to first and with the next guy up, Feigner threw the ball behind his back and picked him off first base.
“When I got hold of one on him, I thought, ‘Oh my God, what’s going to happen?’ I figured they had some kind of entertainment deal they were setting me up with. I guess I just got lucky.”
It is unclear whether Hastings emerged victorious in any of its games against the Court, though Kelley believes his team did win its game. Only 5% of the Court’s games ever ended in defeat.
Kelley continued his local softball career through 1964 after retiring at age 62 from a career of building industrial-sized heating and air conditioning units at Hastings Industries.
Had twin knee replacement surgeries not cut his career short, he believes he would still be playing today.
He remains an avid fan of the game and regularly takes in softball games at Smith Softball Complex.
“It’s fantastic,” he said of the complex. “That is the best thing Hastings ever did.”
A widower with two grown sons, five grandsons, five great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters, he frequents the games of kin who play baseball and softball here locally.
Despite enduring a string of injuries that included a broken right pointer finger, facial bruising and stitching impressions left on both legs from hard-hit balls, he can scarcely imagine having never played the game.
“If you like it, you take a lot,” he said. “I just loved playing. When I got into softball, that was the game for me.”