Just like a jackrabbit, the school's mascot, Kaelan Schultz's ears perked up when South Dakota State's softball program came calling.
The Division I school contacted her in September and the two became acquainted through phone calls and Zoom meetings.
Other programs at various levels recruited Schultz, but after visiting Brookings, S.D., she couldn't say no.
"SDSU stood out to me and was just the No. 1 place for me always," Schultz said.
The city has roughly 24,000 residents. SDSU's student population is around 13,000.
"It's the perfect size — not too big, not too small," she said.
Schultz made her commitment official Wednesday morning, signing her letter of intent in front of friends, teammates, coaches, family and media outside Hastings High's gymnasium.
Her pledge to the SDSU softball program, which has posted winning seasons in each of the last four, including a 43-8 mark in 2021, makes her the second Tiger to commit to the Summit League school in the last five years.
Olivia Douglas, a senior at SDSU year, enrolled early with the Jackrabbits in the spring of 2018, which was the first season she played for them.
"I love the coaches and what they're doing," Schultz said. "The culture there is just amazing. I have fallen in love with it ever since that (visit)."
Krista Wood, head coach of the Jackrabbits, has been in Brookings seven years and quickly become the winningest coach in program history at 154-143.
Schultz is used to winning. The state record-holder for career home runs aided Hastings to its top two finishes ever at the state tournament in her final two seasons.
The Tigers posted back-to-back seasons as the Class B runners-up.
"I'm very grateful I got to be a part of the Hastings softball program," she said.
Teammates Kaitlyn (KK) Laux and Peytin Hudson, who also signed Wednesday, echoed that sentiment.
Laux gave her word to Minnesota State University, Mankato — a Division II program in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
The Mavericks were the 2017 national champions when they posted a 64-7 mark, and haven't had a losing season in 16 years.
Head coach Lori Meyer has been there for 37 years.
Laux got sold on everything Mankato had to offer, and her visit during the fall — when Minnesota is arguably most beautiful — didn't hurt, either.
"I stepped on campus and just knew that was somewhere wanted to go, that it was going to be my home," Laux said.
Laux started at shortstop in her final two seasons for the Tigers. She said one of her favorite memories of HHS softball was when the Tigers beat Norris in 2020 to make the state championship game.
"Just that atmosphere and the feeling of making it to the championship for the first time," Laux said. "It was just an unforgettable feeling."
Hudson said her college choice, NAIA program Ottawa University, gave her a sense of belonging.
"I was welcomed by so many different people," she said. "I visited other campuses, but nothing compared to Ottawa."
Hudson had a hand in one of Hastings' program-defining moments in 2020 when she roped a three-run home run to left field in an elimination game that kick-started a six-run rally by the Tigers on their way to championship Friday for the first time.
Hudson was also key in the circle for the Tigers, complementing flamethrower Faith Molina with her craftiness.
Ottawa went 45-7 in 2021, winning the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference championship before advancing all the way to the NAIA Softball World Series.
Hastings head coach Ashley Speak, whose team featured seven seniors this fall, said the trio who signed Wednesday epitomized the Tiger program as a whole.
"They're just a good mix of fun and hard work," Speak said. "And I think that's the mark they're going to leave is they're a good balance. They knew how to play the game the right way but also keep it light in the dugout. I don't know if you can replace those kids ever."