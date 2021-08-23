WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The members of the Hastings Little League All-Stars team knew the trip to the Little League World Series was going to be the experience of a lifetime, but the entire squad had to pinch itself after Sunday’s action.
During a 3-hour, 15-minute rain delay, the Hastings squad was starstruck when members of the Los Angeles Angels walked into the dugout.
.@MikeTrout pays a visit to the dugout! #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/07rdIINN7s— Play Ball (@PlayBall) August 22, 2021
The Angels are in Williamsport as part the Major League Baseball Little League Classic, which featured L.A. and Cleveland. The two teams arrived in town Sunday, and they got to mix it up with the little leaguers during the rain delay.
“Those guys, the (Los Angeles) Angels team, came into the dugout and spent a lot of time with us. That was pretty special,” said Hastings head coach Dustin Rader. “That was just another reason those guys will remember this game forever.”
Included in the group of Angel players visiting the Hastings squad was outfielder Mike Trout, who is one of the game’s most popular players and widely regarded as one of the top overall players in the league.
Rader said the MLB players talked in depth with the Hastings youngsters and even gave them advice on the future of their baseball career. The encounter garnered a high level of respect from the Hastings coach.
“There were quite a few players that visited the dugout that really stuck with us. The common theme was go out and compete,” Rader said. “We had a really good talk about their upbringing in baseball and what it takes to succeed — they all played multiple sports.
“It wasn’t just any one single player, we had about five or six that just sat in there with us and kind of spilled their guts out to the guys. That Angels organization is a real class act — that’s what I’m going to take away from this.”
All of the teams in the LLWS field then got to enjoy the MLB Little League Classic game, with the Hastings squad sitting right by the Cleveland dugout. Even though Hastings lost its matchup with Hawaii in extra innings on Sunday, the day still ended as one the entire team won’t soon forget.
“It’s all a new experience for us,” Rader said. “I think it’s funny, we just get what we get and we don’t throw a fit. That’s kind of how we’ve won this whole trip.”