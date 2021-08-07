Coming off of Thursday night’s heartbreaking loss, it would have been easy for Five Points Bank to lay down in Friday’s elimination game against Nebraska state champion Gretna. But Hastings is still on a mission to prove that it belongs in the discussion of the best teams in the region.
The Chiefs took care of state champion Gretna, sending the Dragons home after a gritty 3-2 victory in the Mid-South Regional tournament at Duncan Field.
“We talked about how exciting this game was; our backs were against the wall the entire time,” said FPB head coach Blake Marquardt. “(Gretna) scored right away, but, like last night, the guys never quit; they fought.”
“We had a little uncertainty going into this tournament, but we’re figuring out we definitely belong here,” FPB’s Gabe Conant said. “We fit in with these teams, and we’re ready to go.”
Hastings’ pitching staff put together a terrific outing, as Braden Kalvelage and Conant combined to allow just seven hits and two earned runs.
Conant entered the game in the fourth inning, with the score 3-2. And he kept the Gretna bats quiet throughout his 3 1/3 innings of relief, giving up just three hits and walking none.
“Gabe, he wanted the ball. You don’t want anybody else on the mound there than Gabe. He’s the guy you want,” Marquardt said.
“I’m a lot more confident on the mound, especially with our great defense behind me,” said Conant, who was the only Chiefs player to play in the 2019 regional. “It puts me at ease when I have a good defense behind me; guys I can trust to make those plays.”
Hastings was able to dance out of trouble several times, making one big defensive play after another. In each the fifth and sixth innings, Five Points Bank stranded the tying run at third base.
In the fifth inning, it took a diving play from Brayden Mackey at second to keep the game-tying run 90 feet away. In the sixth, Conant gave up a leadoff single and then made athletic plays off the mound in each of the next three at bats to leave the runner at third once again.
“It helped to be a shortstop, for sure,” Conant said of his dazzling defensive plays off the mound. “We just talked about playing gritty baseball, so you’re going to get 100 percent from me and 100 percent from the rest of these guys. I just knew we had to make those plays.”
“That sixth inning was huge; he made all three assists in that inning,” the FPB coach said. “Not many guys on this team can make that play, and I’d go as far to say that not many guys in the state can make plays like he made. He’s one of the better athletes I’ve ever coached and a guy you love to watch out there.”
Just as it did Thursday, Hastings again found itself trailing after the opening half inning, but this deficit did not last long. Hastings poured in three runs in the bottom of the third inning, doing so with just one hit.
Macrae Huyser, who led off the inning with a walk for the Chiefs, moved to second on an errant pickoff attempt and then advanced to third on a passed ball. At the plate during Huyser’s baserunning journey was Luke Brooks, who plated Huyser with a fielder’s choice to tie the game at 1-all.
The Chiefs, as they tend to do so well, manufactured the next two runs, scoring on a sac fly off the bat of Tyson LeBar, and then on an infield single from Kalvelage. Kalvelage’s ball had just enough spin to handcuff Gretna shortstop Kaden Conrad, as the speedster cruised down the line to allow the run to score.
“They kept us off balance a lot, but our guys hung with it,” Marquardt said. “You just scratch and claw for every run you can.”
Mackey led Five Points Bank, which totaled just four base knocks, with two hits. Kalvelage and Cambren Montague recorded the other two.
The Dragons totaled seven hits in the game, led by Conrad’s two. Skylar Graham threw all six innings for Gretna, giving up just two earned runs and striking out five.
Hastings advances to Saturday, marking the second consecutive regional it has moved on to at least the next-to-last day of the regional tournament. The Chiefs will take on Arkansas state champion Cabot RailCats at 4 p.m.
“It was nice beating the Nebraska state champs there and sending them home,” Conant said. “It’s just about making it to the next day, and coach Marquardt keeps saying, ‘Let’s make it to Saturday.’ Well, now we’ve made it to Saturday... We’re just taking it one game at a time. We have a lot of pitching left, so we’re feeling pretty good.”
Gretna....................100 10 — 1 2 1
Hastings (30-14)....003 00 — 3 3 1
W — . L — .
2B — G, Kaden Conrad.
3B —
HR —