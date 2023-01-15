Hastings Tribune
GRAND ISLAND — Hastings High won the Northwest duals tournament Saturday in dominating fashion. The Tigers, who are rated sixth in tournaments and third in duals, beat Ogallala 66-6, Adams Central 84-0, York 48-27, Pierce 64-12 and Northwest 50-19.
Eight Hastings wrestlers went 5-0 on the day. They were Emmett Kelley, 106; Zane Thomsen, 113; Braiden Kort, 120; Tucker Adams, 126; Cameron Brumbaugh, 132; Jaden Meyer, 145; and Landon Weidner, 170.
Connor Wademan (220), Zander Lockling (182), and Elijah Johnson (145) finished 4-1.
Adams Central’s boys finished eighth as a team. Logan Stenka led the Patriots by going 4-1 at 120-pounds.
Girls tournament: Adams Central took home silver in the team race, scoring 105 points behind champion Pierce (182).
Kayden Sipp (130 pounds) and Claire Hemberger (235) won gold medals for the Patriots. They both went 3-0, all wins coming via pin.
Kaley Waite was second at 125 pounds, going 1-1 on the day. Esmeralda Aguirre (100), Grace Wioskowski (120), Piper Moll (140) and Jennifer Lopez (190) garnered bronze medals. Kira Ahlers (190) and Nevaeha Sorensen (170) finished fourth in their brackets.
More prep wrestling
Gibbon invite
GIBBON — Fillmore Central won the Gibbon invite and Thayer Central was second on Saturday. Franklin and Harvard also competed.
The Panthers had six champions: Travis Meter, 126 pounds; Dylan Gewecke, 132; Alexander Schademann, 138; Aiden Hinrichs, 152; Treven Stassines, 160; and Jackson Turner, 182.
Heavyweight Markey Hinrichs was runner-up.
Gunner Mumford led the Titans with their only first-place finish. The 170-pounder recorded a pin, a decision and a major decision to remain unbeaten on the year.
Colter Sinn (106), Triston Wells (126), and Cameron Schulte (182) were runners-up. Cole Vorderstrasse (195) and Avery Drohman (120) won bronze.
Franklin’s Grant Haussermann (120) placed second and Keller Twohig (132) was third.
Shelton invite
SHELTON — Red Cloud/Blue Hill led five Tribland teams in second place with 183 points in Shelton on Saturday. Kenesaw was seventh with 114 1/2, Wilcox-Hildreth was eighth (109), Sutton 11th (87) and St. Cecilia 12th (61).
Carter Auten (126 pounds), Caden Trew (145), Brooks Armstrong (152) and Jake Hodson (195) took home golds for the Warcats. Klayton Niles placed third at 160.
Auten went 4-0 with two pins, a decision and major decision. Trew was 5-0 with three pins. Armstrong scored five pins and Hodson four.
Kenesaw’s Nickolas Kuehn remained unbeaten at 132 pounds with three pins, a tech fall and major decision. Hunter Fredrickson won at 182 with five pins.
Gavin Patterson led Wilcox-Hildreth with a gold via five pins at 106 pounds. Broday Patterson (126) won silver and both Graiden Ritner (132) and Mason Johnson (182) finished third.
Sutton’s Korey Poppe won silver at 106 pounds and Cason Peterson finished third at 195.
Griffin Klein (132) and Nolan Klein (152) led St. Cecilia with a pair of eighth-place finishes.
Gothenburg duals
GOTHENBURG — Minden finished fifth in Saturday’s dual tournament, going 3-2 with wins over Gothenburg, Sidney and Alliance. The Whippets lost to Waverly and Colby, Kansas.
Harrison Reed (113), Koltdyn Heath (126), Orrin Kuehn (138), and Daulton Kuehn (285) went 5-0. Braxton Janda (182) and Cade Harsin (120) went 4-1.
Prep boys basketball
McCook 63, Minden 45
McCOOK — Brycen Schwenka led the Whippets with 14 points and Austin Lutkemeier grabbed seven rebounds. Carter Harsin and Isaac Kuehn had six points apiece.
Fillmore Cen. 60, David City 38
GENEVA — Carson Asche led three Panthers in double figures with 20 points. Jarin Tweedy and Dan Stoner added 13 points apiece.
Prep girls basketball
Red Cloud 38, Giltner 24
RED CLOUD — Olivia Horne scored the game-high 11 points and both Addie Minnick and Avery Fangmeyer added nine points to lead the Warriors to their seventh straight win.
Avery Reeson led Giltner with nine points. Addison Wilson had six.
Wilcox-Hildreth 49, Ansley-Litchfield
WILCOX — Make it 10 wins in a row for the Falcons, who were led by Sarah Jensen’s 16 points and Madison Bunger’s 13.
Emma Donley added nine points and Claire Ortgiesen had eight. Cara Bunger dished six assists.
Minden 43, McCook 25
McCOOK — Mattie Kamery scored 19 points and Sloane Beck was also in double figures with 10 to help the Class C-1 No. 6 Whippets snap a two-game skid.
Myla Emery had six boards and four steals. Kinsie Land tied Beck for the team-high seven rebounds.