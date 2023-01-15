SCvSUPboysOglesby.jpg
Sandy Creek freshman Oliver Oglesby comes down with a rebound over Superior freshman Colten Butler and senior Jacob Meyer during their game Saturday in Superior. Sandy Creek won 58-36.

 Rachelle Sander/For the Tribune

Hastings Tribune

GRAND ISLAND — Hastings High won the Northwest duals tournament Saturday in dominating fashion. The Tigers, who are rated sixth in tournaments and third in duals, beat Ogallala 66-6, Adams Central 84-0, York 48-27, Pierce 64-12 and Northwest 50-19.

