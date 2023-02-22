With the absence of a dive team component on this year's swim team, Hastings High boys and girls teams will be counting on a Fish in the water and overall team depth to make a splash as they head into state competition Friday and Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center pool in Lincoln.
Sophomore Abbey Fish will be looking to boost her medal collection in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events, entering with a seeding of seventh in both events. She also will look to anchor the relay teams, which will compete in the 200-yard medley, 200 free relay, and 400 free relay.
Kaitlin Mousel will be chasing Fish in both the 50 and 100 freestyle events, while Abby Lauder battles in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
The girls team finished second to Beatrice in the conference meet Feb. 11-12 at the Hastings YMCA.
On the boys' side, Matthew Lauder will look to crack the top 16 in the 100 and 200 freestyle events, while Carter Lipovsky lays it on the line in the 500 and 100 freestyle events.
The boys team surprised its coach and the rest of the league by winning the conference, and will look to ride that momentum to season-best showings in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
The team narrowly missed qualifying for the 200 medley relay because of a false start disqualification.
Hastings coach Charles Scribner said he doesn't expect the snowy commute to Lincoln to take anything away from what has been a red-hot run by both teams in their final meets of the season.
The Tigers will head to Lincoln Southeast on Thursday for a tune-up before taking to the pool for prelim action Friday — the girls at 9 a.m., the boys 2 p.m. The top eight finishers will compete for medals on Saturday, while swimmers finishing 9-16 vie for points in the consolation rounds.
Scribner said he expects both teams to do well at state. Just what that will mean in terms of medals remains to be seen.
"The kids are relaxed," he said. "They're excited to get on the road and get started, finally. They've been working all season for the next couple days.
"They're energetic and excited, but have a calmness to them as well. They're ready to swim fast."
For Fish, the tune-up days leading to Friday largely will be about getting some much-needed rest after going full tilt through the season and conference meet, Scribner said.
"Abbey is finally going to be rested," he said. "She didn't rest for conference. These are the races she's been looking forward to.
"She's in a great position to be a state medalist again — hopefully in both events and possibly in relays also. She's ready to get down there and get swimming."
Confidence from experience has the girls looking to end their season on a high note, Scribner said. Based on how they've performed down the stretch, that confidence may enable them to reach new heights this weekend, he said.
"They came into the season with high expectations, motivated in the plan," he said. "So far, things are going according to those plans. When they've needed to swim fast, they have. This was the first auto qualify for Kaitlin Mousel, and Abby Lauder will be swimming new events at state.
"They've all put in the work to be ready and most of the girls have had swims at state before. They know what to expect and have big expectations for what they can achieve."
With no seed times higher than 16th-best, the boys have nothing to lose as they look to build on their conference crown and finish strong in what has been a surprisingly good season for the unheralded squad, Scribner said.
"Going into the season, I wasn't sure we'd be at the top of the conference," he said. "I also wasn't sure how many relays we'd make at state. They've overshot my expectations by a lot, both as individuals and as a team. They've really stepped up and put in the work to have an excellent season."