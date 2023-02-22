With the absence of a dive team component on this year's swim team, Hastings High boys and girls teams will be counting on a Fish in the water and overall team depth to make a splash as they head into state competition Friday and Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center pool in Lincoln.

Sophomore Abbey Fish will be looking to boost her medal collection in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events, entering with a seeding of seventh in both events. She also will look to anchor the relay teams, which will compete in the 200-yard medley, 200 free relay, and 400 free relay.

