Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers this evening. Then some clearing later. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers this evening. Then some clearing later. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.