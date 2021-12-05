If this was a benchmark, the Hastings swim teams have set the bar high. Again.
That was head coach Charles Scribner’s attitude afterwards, anyway. And it says a lot for the coach to have that outlook with a team as young as his.
Coaching his most inexperienced teams in recent years, Scribner’s eyes were still widened in Hastings’ first big meet of the season Saturday at the Hastings YMCA.
Hastings’ girls finished third of seven places in the team standings after accruing 223 points. Norfolk took first with 293.
The Hastings boys finished fourth (170 points) behind Kearney’s dominant effort (369).
“The way we scored (Saturday) we’re going to potentially fight for conference championships on both sides again,” Scribner said.
The Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference championships this season will feature an extra team: Beatrice. The Orangemen were left without a conference this season after some realignment across the state, so they will compete at the GNAC meet in 2022.
“That adds a new wrinkle,” Scribner said. “But the way we performed I think we have a chance to be in the running on both sides.”
The Hastings girls are the two-time defending conference champions while the boys won the crown in 2019.
This year’s pair of teams, though, are much different looking.
There are no Morgan Bakers, Diana Brailitas, Jay Ceperleys or Grant Johnsons.
There are tons of freshmen and sophomores with a sprinkle of veterans.
However, one of those freshmen is Abbey Fish, who won Saturday’s short sprints — the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races.
Fish, who touched the wall first in 25.58 seconds, edged McCook’s Leah Spencer (26.07) in the 50, then did the same in the 100 when she finished in 56.87 seconds to Spencer’s 57.22.
“She swam excellent,” Scribner said of Fish. “She came in as a freshman highly motivated to have good swims and perform at her best, and she did that swimming against Leah Spencer and girls more experienced than her. She was able to step up and have the performances she needed to get her goal of winning both races and swimming very fast times for this early in the season.”
Sophomore Abby Lauder, who won a conference title as a freshman, picked up Hastings’ only other individual win on the day when she finished 15 seconds ahead of Scottsbluff/Gering’s Patricia Woolsey in the 500 free.
Lauder’s time in the event was 5:46.46. She was third in the 200 free (2:11.79).
“That was a secondary (state) qualifying time, she won the race handily, and looked relaxed doing it,” Scribner said. “She’s in good form for it being early season.”
The only other Hastings win on the day came in the girls 200 yard relay when it beat Kearney by four seconds with its time of 1:45.84. The 400 relay team placed second (3:54.08).
Kaitlyn Mousel and Izzy Cerveny each recorded third-place finishes. Mousel in the 200 individual medley (2:41.80) and Cerveny the 100 fly (1:08.73).
Otherwise, Jacob Haase, the most seasoned swimmer for the boys team, picked up a pair of second-place finishes. Haase swam a 23.94 in the 50 free and 52.56 in the 100 free.
“He’ll get into midseason form here soon and start taking chunks off those times and get into the range of automatic qualifying times,” Scribner said.
Taking third place were freshman Robert Schmidt in the 100 back (1:12.98) and the 400 relay team (3:43.45).
As he looks ahead to a trio of events before the new year, Scribner said he’s optimistic the young swimmers will fill roles quickly and learn that success in the water comes from hard work.
“We’ve just got to get into ‘meet’ shape and get used to swimming four events in a couple of hours then do it again two days later,” the coach said. “In a few weeks, they’re not going to think twice about what races they’re in, they’re just going to be able to do it.”
Team scores
Boys: 1, Kearney 369; 2, Norfolk 187; 3, North Platte 173; 4, Hastings 170; 5, McCook 146; 6, Columbus 129; 7, Scottsbluff/Gering 108
Girls: 1, Norfolk 293; 2, Kearney 262; 3, Hastings 223; 4, McCook 192; 5, North Platte 158; 6, Columbus 101; 7, Scottsbluff/Gering 69
Individual results
Girls
Diving — 1, Ali Crow, NP, 142.6; 2, Jana Bourgeois, NP, 133.5; 3, Gracie Manly, M, 122.75; 4, Emma Graff, M, 121.4; 5, Landry Waddington, N, 118.7; 6, Olivia Paysen, K, 112.75; Hastings: Sydni Johnson 91.75; Morgan Stoeger 89.75; Summer Parnell 81.90
200 medley relay — 1, Norfolk 1:54.94; 2, McCook 2:03.42; 3, NP 2:03.48; 4, Kearney 2:11.09; 5, Columbus 2:16.75; 6, Hastings 2:17.81
200 free relay — 1, Hastings 1:45.84; 2, Kearney 1:49.81; 3, North Platte 1:51.54; 4, Norfolk 1:57.12; 5, SCGER 2:00.10; McCook 1:43.45
400 free relay — 1, Norfolk 3:48.82; 2, Hastings 3:54.08; 3, Kearney 3:58.94; 4, McCook 4:02.18; 5, Columbus 4:32.39; 6, North Platte 4:40.59
50 free — 1, Abbey Fish, H, 25.58; 2, Leah Spencer, M, 26.07; 3, Katy Buse, K, 26.14; 4, Maggie Waddington, N, 26.20; 5, Dana Sorensen, NP, 26.74; 6, Izzy Cerveny, H, 27.24
100 — 1, Abbey Fish, H, 56.87; 2, Leah Spencer, M, 57.22; 3, Maggie Waddington, N, 58.06; 4, Katy Buse, K, 58.26; 5, Kaitlyn Mousel, H, 1:01.22; 6, Izzy Renner, M, 1:01.39
200 — 1, Kate Olberding, N 2:03.04; 2, Alexis Tucker, M, 2:09.52; 3, Abby Lauder, H, 2:11.79; 4, Kay Lynn Trenkle, K, 2:12.86; 5, Kailynn Rodelwald, M, 2:16.70; Dana Sorensen, NP, 2:17.81
500 — 1, Abby Lauder, H, 5:46.46; 2, Patricia Woolsey, SG, 6:01.90; 3, Kay Lynn Trenkle, K, 6:03.30; 4, Kadence, Dowhower, NP, 6:04.32; 5, Kailynn Rodewald, M, 6:08.46; 6, Madi Medo, K, 6:15.11
200 IM — 1, Joslyn Jacobs, N, 2:14.79; 2, Maggie Trenkle, K, 2:41.73; 3, Kaitlyn Mousel, H, 2:41.80; 4, Madi Medo, K, 2:44.28; 5, Alex Freshour, C, 2:45.28; 6, Isabel Calvillo, N, 2:47.23
100 fly — 1, Adeline Olberding, N, 1:05/96; 2, Alexis Tucker, M, 1:06.59; 3, Izzy Cerveny, H, 1:08.73; 4, Anai Aguire, K, 1:10.78; 5, Isabel Calvillo, N, 1:13.16; 6, Mary Faltys, C, 1:14.16
100 back — 1, Joslyn Jacobs, N, 1:01.98; 2, Adeline Olberding, N, 1:08.78; 3, Laura Dietz, K, 1:11.57; 4, Alex Freshour, C, 1:11.70; 5, Maggie Trenkle, K, 1:13.52; 6, Mavzuna Rosikov, C, 1:15.10
100 breast — 1, Elsie Olberding, N, 1:11.57; 2, Sierra Rader, N, 1:23.13; 3, Syndey Hatch, NP, 1:23.36; 4, Emma Graff, M, 1:25.30; 5, Kami Kaskie, K, 1:26.34; 6, Lyndee Friedrich, NP, 1:27.61
Boys
Diving — 1, Ben Knoell, K, 215.0; 2, Brendyn Luna, N, 164.65; 3, Caleb Shaw, M, 150.15; 4, Reed Cady, K, 127.55; 4, Austin Smith, K, 125.70; 6, Lincoln Michaelis, M, 102.2
200 medley relay — 1, Kearney 1:48.95; 2, NP 1:49.90; 3, SCGER 1:58.26; 4, McCook 1:58.90; 5, Hastings 2:00.10; 6, Columbus 2:08.92
200 free relay — 1, Kearney 1:33.22; 2, North Platte 1:39.35; 3, Norfolk 1:41.44; 4, Hastings 1:41.76; 5, McCook 1:43.45; 6, SCGER 1:48.81
400 free relay — 1, Kearney 3:28.98; 2, Norfolk 3:37.19; 3, Hastings 3:43.45; 4, Columbus 4:07.30; 5, McCook 4:16.12; 6, North Platte 4:28.80
50 free — 1, Russell Dietz, K, 23.46; 2, Jacob Haase, H, 23.94; 3, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, NP, 24.14; 4, Jonathan Reiff, C, 24.38; 5, Alex Eifert, K, 24.51; 6, Max Faris, H, 24.96
100 — 1, Logan Arnold, K, 50.74; 2, Jacob Haase, H, 52.56; 3, Russell Dietz, K, 54.43; 4, Matthew Lauder, H, 55.43; 5, Ethan Spencer, M, 56.39; 6, Carter Lipovsky, H, 57.71
200 — 1, Ethan Kinney, K, 1:53.91; 2, Tim Spray, N, 1:55.00; 3, Logan Arnold, K, 1:55.27; 4, Nathan Filipi, N, 2:04.70; 5, Christian Short, NP, 2:06.39; 6, Andrew Heckman, H, 2:11.48
500 — 1, Tim Spray, N, 5:12.00; 2, Aiden Grierson, K, 5:23.58; 3, Nathan Filipi, N, 6:37.96; 4, Jonathan Reiff, C, 5:50.12; 5, Wilsey Mooc, SG, 5:57.25; 6, Andrew Walsh, K, 5:59.15
200 IM — 1, Blake Parks, K, 2:13.74; 2, Tegan Cleveland, N, 2:16.47; 3, Wisley Mooc, SG, 2:21.95; 4, Josh Miller, K, 2:24.21; 5, Trey Foecking, N, 2:28.26; 6, Den Nguyen, SG, 2:31.09
100 fly — 1, Ethan Kinney, K, 53.47; 2, Aiden Grierson, K, 56.76; 3, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, NP, 58.27; 4, Teagan Cleveland, N, 59.65; 5, Alex Eifert, K, 1:02.00; 6, Jaden Miller, C, 1:02.66
100 back — 1, Cooper Liebhart, NP, 59.96; 2, Josh Miller, K, 1:03.21; 3, Robert Schmidt, H, 1:12.98; 4, Conor Zobel-Stevens, C, 1:18.44; 5, Brady Faltys, N, 1:18.53; 6, Evan Jones, NP, 1:18.71
100 breast — 1, Blake Parks, K, 1:06.12; 2, Maddux Janecek, SG, 1:10.80; 3, Joe Barenberg, M, 1:14.29; 4, Noah Short, NP, 1:16.16; 5, Sam Rish, K, 1:18.03; 6, Cooper Liebhart, NP, 1:18.16