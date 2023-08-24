Mark Gueswell didn’t sleep in much this summer.
The head tennis coach at Hastings High was often on the courts during the early morning hours with players who reached out to him about training.
As he heads into his second season coaching the Tigers, Gueswell said he was pleased with the summer work ethic his players were willing to put in, in order to make the fall a relative success.
“I told them, the work ethic this summer, as long as that carries into the tennis season and spreads throughout the team, I think they can do a lot of cool things,” Gueswell said.
The Tigers finished 22nd out of 27 teams at state last season, scoring just two points off of Mason Kusek winning a match at No. 2 singles.
Kusek is one of the Tigers’ handful of seniors Gueswell is tasked with finding a spot for in the lineup.
Gueswell, though, does believe Ben Hafer at No. 1 singles is solidified.
The other spots are to be determined as the team vies for improvement in all areas.
“I know realistic expectations would be for us to be in the middle of the pack, and not to say we’re striving for mediocrity, but realistically with the lack of experience we have compared to most other schools, that’s a great place to start,” Gueswell said.
One addition Gueswell is excited to watch is Braydon Power, who will play doubles with returner Parker Ablott.
“We’re looking to put Braydon Power and Parker Ablott, the basketball boys, together,” the coach said. “A couple of trees up at the net going at it. Both are really good athletes.”
Gueswell previously coached at Hastings College, and said last year adjusting to the high school level was challenging at times.
But he feels more prepared this go around, and believes the athletes better understand him, too.
“Now a year under my belt, they know my coaching style, my expectations, what the team and culture should look like,” he said, “so I think there’s a sense of comfortability where we know what to expect and now I get to push them even more.
“It’ll be really fun to see the progress and I think we’re going to see some success because the time they put into it has really paid off. It’ll just be really cool to see how this team comes together.”