w07-20-22AML5pts116.jpg
Hastings Five Points Bank's Jaxen Gangwish plays against North Platte in the Area 7 tournament July 19, 2022, at Duncan Field. Hastings will host the 2023 National Division Class A seniors state tournament, the Nebraska American Legion announced over the weekend.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

For the first time since 2015, Duncan Field and the Hastings American Legion will host a state baseball tournament.

The announcement was made by the Nebraska American Legion following its meeting Friday in Norfolk and both area and state tournament sites were shared with the Tribune.

