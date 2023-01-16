For the first time since 2015, Duncan Field and the Hastings American Legion will host a state baseball tournament.
The announcement was made by the Nebraska American Legion following its meeting Friday in Norfolk and both area and state tournament sites were shared with the Tribune.
Duncan Field will host the National Division half of the Class A senior state baseball tournament, which will run July 22-26. It will be the 10th senior-level tournament held in Hastings, according to a release by Hastings American Legion.
Duncan Field has hosted 22 American Legion regional/sectional tournaments and the World Series four times. A $2.8 million renovation was completed in 2014.
It will be the first major tournament in the Queen City since the Mid-South Regional, which took place in 2019 and then 2021 after the 2020 event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are excited to host the 2023 American Legion State tournament at Duncan Field," the Hastings American Legion stated in a release. "With its history and recent improvements, we feel like Duncan Field is one of the premier American Legion baseball fields not only in Nebraska, but the country."
The American Division will play at Bellevue West.
As the host team, Hastings Five Points Bank automatically qualifies to compete in the state tournament. The Chiefs have qualified through area tournaments each of the last eight seasons.
"We can't wait to host Nebraska's best, and for the city of Hastings to have a chance to come out and support our Five Points Bank team as they compete for a state title."
Notes: The Class A senior Area 7 tournament will be in Grand Island. The Class A junior area tourney is in North Platte. The juniors state tournament will be held in Bennington.
Sutton will host the Class B juniors Area 1 tournament with state being held in Alliance. Hebron gets the Class C juniors Area 4 tournament with Imperial hosting state.