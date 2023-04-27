The two most important words for Hastings High head tennis coach Mark Gueswell this season have been culture and progress.
When the first one is established and healthy, the second one will come naturally.
So far, so good.
The Tigers this season have been a much-improved team, with young and hungry athletes to boot.
“I’m super blessed with these girls,” Gueswell said. “They all have great personalities and we’ve had a positive shift in our culture that’s helped us get to where we’re at, which has been cool to see.
“We’ve become one of the better teams in the state because they want to be a team and they care for each other.”
The Tigers showed as much in Thursday’s home invitational against a handful of state-caliber opponents.
Hastings was fifth of 10 teams, trailing a pack of state tournament regulars in invite champion Grand Island Central Catholic (32 points), Kearney Catholic (29), Norris (26) and York (24).
“Fifth place is right about where we’re at talent wise,” Gueswell said. “It’s a good result for us, at least for our No. 1s. We’re right where we need to be.”
Sophomore Keira Erickson led the pack with a runner-up finish in the top singles slot.
Erickson swept through pool play, with her closest match an 8-4 win over Kearney Catholic’s Makenzie Schroeder.
She was beaten by York’s Ellie Peterson 8-1 in the final.
Gueswell said Erickson has shown growth this season, but has a few areas of her game still to tap into in order to reach the next level.
“She’s very coachable and we’re trying to get her to see the game differently,” Gueswell said. “She doesn’t think as much as maybe she needs to on the court. She makes wonderful shots that girls wish they could but can’t. We’re just not strategically there yet.
“(Peterson) played well in the final and I give her props. They were the two best players there and it was right that they ended up on opposite sides of the net.”
Hastings’ No. 1 doubles team, Cara Ansbach and Lexi Benson, finished in third place. The duo beat Adams Central’s Gracie Weichman and Ixchel Lom 8-4 in the consolation match after advancing out of pool play with a 3-1 mark.
“They’ve had great success this season,” Gueswell said. “Lots of ups and downs, a small rollercoaster ride, I’d call it. But they know they are going to have to play differently to be successful.
“They see it, they’ve seen best teams now. The important part is they seem to like each other and have a good time. I think they complement each other in their games. Doubles is a challenge because someone is always trying to poach your ball, but they’ve been exciting to watch.”
Adams Central ended the day in sixth place as a team, scoring 18 points. The Patriots’ doubles teams were responsible for 12 points with a pair of fourth-place finishes.
At No. 1, Weichman and Lom went 3-1 in pool play, falling only to one the state’s best and invite champion Carolyn Maser and Tristyn Hedman of GICC.
“They’ve continued to improve as the season progresses,” said AC head coach Ed Sughroue of his top duo.
At No. 2, Irelyn Samuelson and Charlee Mucklow also went 3-1 through pool play. Their only loss came against GICC in a tiebreaker.
“Both Irelyn and Charlee complement each other well and I am looking forward to watching their progress through the last three weeks of the season,” Sughroue said.
AC’s No. 1 singles player, Emmery Huyser, participated in just her third event of the season Thursday after battling injuries. Sughroue said she is “fighting to get back into tennis shape,” and once she does should score points for the Patriots.
St. Cecilia’s Addie Demuth scored five of her team’s seven points. Demuth went 202 through pool play, beating Lexington’s Ella Young 8-2 and Huyser 8-6. Demuth then won her fifth-place match over Norris’ Jessica Craft 9-7.
Hastings tennis invite final results
Team standings
1, GICC; 2, Kearney Catholic 29; 33, Norris 26; 4, York 24; 5, Hastings 23; 6, Adams Central 18; 7, Lexington 12; 8, Holdrege 8; 9, St. Cecilia 7; 10, Wilber-Clatonia 1
First place
No. 1 singles — Ellie Peterson, York def. Keira Erickson, Hastings; 8-1
No. 2 singles — Makenzie Schroeder, KC def. Arushi Birthi, GICC; 8-6
No. 1 doubles — Carolyn Maser/Tristyn Hedman, GICC def. Eislee Misko/Natalie Roche, Norris; 8-4
No. 2 doubles — Avery Kelly/Maddie Weyers, GICC def. Bailey Stover/Mia Homan, KC; 9-8 (4)
Third place
No. 1 singles — Makenzie Schroeder, KC def. Ayonya Birthi, GICC; 8-6
No. 2 singles — Bella Hecht, Norris def. Lily Nuss, York; 8-4
No. 1 doubles — Cara Ansbach/Lexi Benson, Hastings def. Gracie Weichman/Ixchel Lom, AC; 8-4
No. 2 doubles — Georgia Mendoza/Megan Sorenson, Norris def. Charlee Mucklow/Irelyn Samuelson, AC; 8-6
Fifth place
No. 1 singles — Addie Demuth, STC def. Jessica Craft, Norris; 9-7
No. 2 singles — Molly Dowling, Lexington def. Meeka Francis, Hastings; 8-0
No. 1 doubles — Kyleigh Seim/Claire Rogers, KC def. Mayah Colle/Regin Dunham, York; 8-4
No. 2 doubles — Zoey Cornett/Megan Wright, York def. Ruby Schardt/Bianca Truong, Hastings; 8-3
Seventh place
No. 1 singles — Emmery Huyser, AC def. Amelia Ptacnik, Holdrege; 8-5
No. 2 singles — Marie Von der Staten, AC def. Ella McClymont, Holdrege; 8-3
No. 1 doubles — Kayleigh Cetak/Brooklyn Lul, Lexington def. Jenna Gustafson/Macyen Wilson, Holdrege; 8-1
No. 2 doubles — Jarilne Martinez/Abrianna Reynosa, Lexington def. Claire Hudson/Lexie Wright, Holdrege; 8-4
Ninth place
No. 1 singles — Ella Young, Lexington def. Aleksa Chambers, W-C; 8-0
No. 2 singles — Leah Hentzen, STC def. Alayna Steffensmeier, W-C; 8-0
No. 1 doubles — Amy Kozak/Eli Bengtsson, W-C def. Emi Cerny/Kathryn VanSkiver, STC; 8-6
No. 2 doubles — Lucy Bykerk/Brynn Weeks, STC def. Harley Bloom/Jocelyn Hoover, W-C; 8-1
Pool play
Adams Central results
No. 1 singles
Huyser def. Young, Lexington; 8-6
Peterson, York def. Huyser; 8-1
Birthi, GICC def. Huyser; 8-1
Demuth, STC def. Huyser; 8-6
No. 2 singles
Dowling, Lexington def. Von der Staten; 8-6
Nuss, York def. Von der Staten; 8-3
Ar. Birthi, GICC def. Von der Staten; 8-1
Von der Staten def. Hentzen, STC; 8-4
No. 1 doubles
Weichman/Lom def. Cetak/Lul, Lexington; 8-4
Weichman/Lom def. Colle/Dunham, York; 8-5
Maser/Hedman, GICC def. Weichman/Lom 8-2
Weichman/Lom def. Cerny/VanSkiver, STC; 8-0
No. 2 doubles
Mucklow/Samuelson def. Martinez/Reynosa, Lexington; 8-4
Mucklow/Samuelson def. Cornett/Wright, York; 9-8 (5)
Kelley/Weyers, GICC def. Mucklow/Samuelson; 8-1
Mucklow/Samuelson def. Bykerk/Weeks, STC; 8-4
Hastings results
No. 1 singles
Erickson def. Chambers, W-C; 8-0
Erickson def. Ptacnik, Holdrege; 8-1
Erickson def. Schroeder, KC; 8–4
Erickson def. Craft, Norris; 8-2
No. 2 singles
Francis def. Steffensmeier, W-C; 8-3
Francis def. McClymont, Holdrege; 8-4
Schrock, KC def. Francis; 8-0
Hecht, Norris, def. Francis; 8-0
No. 1 doubles
Benson/Ansbach def. Kozak/Bengtsson, W-C; 8-1
Benson/Ansbach def. Gustafson/Wilson, Holdrege; 8-0
Benson/Ansbach def. Siem/Rogers, KC; 9-7
Misko/Roche, Norris def. Benson/Ansbach; 8-5
No. 2 doubles
Schardt/Truong def. Bloom/Hoover, W-C; 8-2
Schardt/Truong def. Hudson/Wright, Holdrege; 8-2
Stover/Homan, KC def. Schardt/Truong; 8-6
Mendoza/Sorenson, Norris def. Schardt/Truong; 8-1
St. Cecilia results
No. 1 singles
Demuth def. Young, Lexington; 8-2
Peterson, York def. Demuth; 8-3
Birthi, GICC def. Demuth 8-6
Demuth def. Huyser, AC; 8-6
No. 2 singles
Dowling, Lexington def. Hentzen; 8-1
Nuss, York def. Hentzen; 8-3
Ar. Birthi, GICC def. Hentzen; 8-1
Von der Staten, AC def. Hentzen; 8-4
No. 1 doubles
Cetak/Lul, Lexington def. Cerny/VanSkiver; 8-0
Colle/Dunham, York def. Cerny/VanSkiver; 8-0
Maser/Hedman, GICC def. Cerny/VanSkiver; 8-1
Weichman/Lom, AC def. Cerny/VanSkiver; 8-0
No. 2 doubles
Martinez/Reynosa, Lexington def. Bykerk/Weeks; 8-1
Cornett/Wright, York def. Bykerk/Weeks; 8-2
Kelley/Weyers, GICC def. Bykerk/Weeks; 8-1
Mucklow/Samuelson, AC def. Bykerk/Weeks; 8-4