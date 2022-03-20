KEARNEY — Day two of the Nebraska-Kearney indoor high school invite was essentially a quadrangular with Hastings, North Central, South Loup and Ord.
Hastings’ girls won six events and boys five in their first meet of the spring season.
The boys are coming off their first state title in 90 years.
Hastings girls results
55 dash
1, Hannah Satterly, H, 7.71; 4, Abigail Kendall, H, 8.02
200
1, Hannah Satterly, H, 28.35; 2, Kaelan Schultz, H, 28.52
400
3, Nakhyra Jones, H, 1:10.51; 4, Shaylee Knott, H, 1:10.60; 5, Chudler Duang, H, 1:12.79
800
1, Kelyn Henry-Perlich, H, 2:44.49; 2, Lainey Benson, H, 2:55.06; 3, KK Laux, H, 2:57.91; 6, Chudler Duang, H, 3:05.02
1,600
3, Reagan Shoemaker, H, 6:35.70; 4, Jaili Jackson, H, 6:36.86
3,200
1, Lainey Benson, H, 13:53.02
55 hurdles
2, Karsyn Cress, H, 10.49
1,600 relay
1, Hastings (Carlie Beckby, Knott, Karli Shoemaker, Henry-Perlich) 4:39.36
3,200 relay
1, Hastings (Reagan Shoemaker, Paige Faimon, Karli Shoemaker, Laux) 11:24.65
High jump
2, Kaelan Schultz, H, 4-10; 6, Kaitlyn Drake, H, 4-4
Long jump
5, Carlie Beckby, H, 13-4; 6, Cianna Lane, H, 13-2
Triple jump
4, Abigail Kendall, H, 31-8
Shot put
6, Carlie Muhlbach, H, 28-1 1/2
Discus
2, Alyssa Breckner, H, 95-0
Hastings boys results
55 dash
1, Ryan Bauer, H, 6.91; 2, Blake Puhlke, H, 6.94; 4, Joe Rodriguez, H, 7.08; 5, Ashton Pederson, H, 7.12
200
4, Kaegan Lane, H, 26.17; 6, Maison Reeves, H, 26.70
400
3, Caden Block, H, 57.41; 5, Juan Ceron, H, 59.50
800
3, Logan Brooks, H, 2:16.07; 5, Trenton Tockey, H, 2:22.07
1,600
3, Vinny Condry, H, 5:21.26; 4, Diego Chojolan, H, 5:22.39
3,200
1, Nolan Albers, H, 11:29.37; 2, Drake Anderson, H, 11:39.05; Kevin Vuong, H, 11:52.64
55 hurdles
2, Nolan Studley, H, 9.04; 3, Braydon Power, H, 9.54
1,600 relay
3, Hastings (Block, Brooks, Hunter Krueger, Tockey) 4:01.10
3,200 relay
2, Hastings (Ceron, Krueger, Tackwell, Tetloch Duang) 9:33.92
High jump
1, Nolan Studley, H, 6-4; 2, Parker Ablott, H, 5-10; 3, Trevor Campbell, H, 5-10; 4, Braydon Power 5-6
Long jump
1, Greg Pruitt, H, 19-4 1/2; 3, Elijah Combs, H, 18-4 1/2; 4, Trevor Campbell, H, 17-10
Triple jump
1, Jackson Block, H, 38-9; 2, Connor Riley, H, 37-7
Shot put
4, Jonathan Schmidt, H, 40-1 1/2; 5, Seth Aipperspach, H, 38-9 1/4