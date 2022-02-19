OMAHA — It was almost a year ago to the day that Hastings' Landon Weidner lost the state championship in a 6-4 decision. And he's carried that loss on his back every day since then.
After Saturday's finals match, that burden was relieved.
Weidner captured the stae championship that he has been coveting so much, beating Omaha Skutt's Cade Ziola 4-2.
"It feels good; I just keep working hard year after year. I got third, and then getting second last year really got to me. I knew I needed to work harder."
Weidner had a 2-1 lead thanks to a reversal in the second period, but after Ziola took bottom position to start the third, Weidner elected to give up the point and start the period in nuetral position.
"I didn't really want to take the risk of trying to ride him out because he's kind of squirrelly. I knew I could go for a takedown in the third period and win it."
The two fought for a minute and a half before Weidner got the takedown that gave him the lead and ultimately his first state title. HHS head coach Nolan Laux said few people have put in the work that Weidner did this season, as he was determined to overcome the loss from a season ago.
"He's had a bad taste in his mouth since last year. He worked his butt off in the summer and then constantly blows up my phone trying to find opportunities to work out. He's very dedicated."
Weidner's father, Austin, was the head coach for Hastings before Laux took over. Austin was also a wrestler for HHS, finishing as high as second. Now that he has a championship under his belt, Landon said he's got a gold medal that he can hold over his father's head.
"My dad was kind of joking with me that I would never win a state title because he'd never won one...Now I'm the king of the family," Landon said with a big grin.