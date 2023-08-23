After a slow start to the 2022 season, Hastings High enjoyed a stretch where it won 11 of 15 games to put itself in favorable position for a district final.
While the Tigers finished the just 1-9 after their successful streak, they won a subdistrict game and advanced to a sub-state final, which was a step further than where the 2021 season — coach Allison Soucie’s first year — concluded.
Soucie, now in her third season with the Tigers, said the goal this season is to get back to a district final, with a chance for her and a large senior class to make it to Lincoln.
The Tigers return five starters to their lineup, and add both a right side hitter and middle.
Carlie Beckby and Kori Curtis were the team’s top hitters last season, posting 288 and 183 kills, respectively, on feeds from Mary Howie, who dished 670 assists to go with a team-best 29 service aces.
Lexi Benson is back at libero, following a junior season with 509 digs and 29 aces. She fielded 532 serves, as well.
“We are strong defensively,” Soucie said.
Also in the rotation are junior Addyson Hermes (66 kills last season) and Sophie Jarmer.
Paige Engel is returning from ACL surgery, and Trinity Piersee will see time in the middle.
The Tigers’ first home match of the season will be Aug. 29 against crosstown rival Adams Central. Last year, Hastings dropped two sets to the Patriots as part of a triangular.
Hastings’ postseason history includes five appearances in the state tournament, with the most recent coming in 2019. The Tigers are still in search of their first state victory. The last three times HHS has gone to state, it has faced the eventual state champ in the first round.
Aug. — 23, at York; 26, vs. Wallace (Bill Marshall Classic); 29, Adams Central; 31, Elkhorn North; Sept. — 2, Lexington invite; 5, at Grand Island; 12, Minden, Northwest; 14, Holdrege; 16, at Blair triangular; 19, at Gothenburg; 21, North Platte; 23, Hastings invite; 26, Waverly; 30, Raymond Central invite; Oct. — 3, at Elkhorn; 5, at Aurora; 7, Eastern Midlands Conference tournament; 10, at Lincoln Northwest; 12, Norris; 17, at McCook