w10-07-22HHSvbAurora47.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings’ Carlie Beckby makes dig in the second set against Aurora during their match Oct. 7, 2022, in Hastings. 

 Laura Beahm

After a slow start to the 2022 season, Hastings High enjoyed a stretch where it won 11 of 15 games to put itself in favorable position for a district final.

While the Tigers finished the just 1-9 after their successful streak, they won a subdistrict game and advanced to a sub-state final, which was a step further than where the 2021 season — coach Allison Soucie’s first year — concluded.

0
0
0
0
0