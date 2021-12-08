Barb Smith listens to her body, but she hopes over the next couple of days it doesn’t listen to her.
On Wednesday, the Hastings woman hopped on a flight to San Diego for only her second “big” event in the sport of CrossFit.
Beginning Thursday, she’ll participate in the Legends Masters Competition, which is a four-day event pitting a plethora of athletes in specified age ranges against one another in a variety of events.
There are 11 total workouts, with competitors completing three per day Thursday through Saturday before capping the calorie-burning journey with two on Sunday.
It will all be streamed on the event’s YouTube page.
Smith made the transition from runner to CrossFit competitor for a number of reasons.
Running, which was Smith’s primary form of exercise for much of her life, undoubtedly is still a key piece of the West Coast fad founded in 2000, but true to its name, CrossFit’s workouts balance the physical wear on the body with “varied functional movements performed at high intensity.”
Smith ran 5-kilometer races, half-marathons and even full marathons.
But, aside from the toll it took on her back specifically, running lacked a certain zest Smith, a former collegiate athlete, desired.
That element was competitiveness. And that she has found in CrossFit.
“This allows me to still feed that competitive edge,” said Smith, whose husband, Evan, coaches the Adams Central girls basketball team. “As long as my body allows me to do it, I’m going to keep doing it.”
What started seven years ago as a new outlet for maintaining Smith’s physical health has evolved into virtual religion.
Smith has partaken in the Dakota Games, a three-day event held in Fargo, N.D., as well as many local events, including the Railyard Riot in Lincoln.
“But this is a bigger scale,” she said of the Legends Masters. “I’m going against some women who are semi-professionals. This is all they do is work out. I’m just an average person who gets to go compete next to them.”
Smith is modest; her physical appearance speaks for itself. She’s noticeably fit. Very fit. Biceps, triceps, quads, calves, traps. The list goes on.
“(CrossFit) has just changed my life,” she said.
Smith is linked with CrossFit Ground Up in at 815 W 22nd St. in Hastings. There she has learned the art of the cultural movement — it’s not a phase; it’s a lifestyle — that is CrossFit.
Smith qualified for the Legends Masters through a series of seven video recorded and timed workouts. They were sent off for evaluation and eventually a field of athletes was formed.
Smith received her acceptance Oct. 5, noting that “Christmas came early.”
Joining her in San Diego is her coach, Tiffani Arndt, a co-owner of CrossFit Ground Up. They’ll both compete in their respective age groups. Smith’s group has a total of 40 competitors, she said.
Smith’s daughters Brynn and Brielle also are traveling to the event with a family friend to cheer on their mom.
“We turned it into a little girls trip,” Smith said. “(Brynn and Brielle) have never seen the ocean, either, so this will be fun for all of us.
“I have nothing to lose. I’m just going to go work out and have my girls watch me, for them to say ‘That’s my mom competing out there.’ ”
From workouts in her driveway and backing out cars to use her garage, Smith trains just about anywhere and any time she can. She joked about it being a problem.
But it’s all for a purpose.
“You have to be prepared for everything,” she said. “You have to be well-rounded.”
Workouts for the Legends Masters weren’t released to competitors until Wednesday, although Smith hoped swimming and gymnastics weren’t part of her individual schedule of events.
Swimming isn’t one of her favorite events and she doesn’t have much of a background in gymnastics.
“Everything has been learned, and when you learn when you’re a little bit older, it’s harder,” Smith said.
Smith grew up in Randolph, which sits almost directly north of Norfolk with roughly 1,000 residents.
She played basketball and volleyball, ran and even did some power-lifting then.
She ventured further north across state lines to Yankton, S.D., to play basketball for Mount Marty College, although it morphed into much more.
Smith, who often ran around the campus and town, “on occasion” acted as a harrier for the Lancers.
Somehow, too, she found herself donning a soccer kit and captained the team for three seasons after a coach noticed her consistent jogging and acquired her endurance for the benefit of the team.
An exercise and nutrition major, Smith continued to feed her hunger for a healthy lifestyle after college.
She continued running, eventually graduating to long distance races — the kinds organizers host on holidays and sometimes crummy weather.
There was one year — one of hardship in which her brother passed away — that running was her medicine. Her goal was qualifying for the Boston Marathon.
That much she accomplished after months of hard training and a qualifying event in Arizona.
Months later, she was set to be in Boston for the race. But Smith was absent from the thousands of marathon runners.
Why? She was pregnant and elected to save the dream for another year.
The year she didn’t make it was the year of the tragic Boston Marathon bombing.
She feels an angel above played a role in how that all turned out.
“I feel like my brother helped me fulfill a goal,” Smith said. “And then he protected me from going by helping us get pregnant.”
Now, she’s fulfilling another goal with a renewed passion and purpose because of it.