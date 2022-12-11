OMAHA — Hastings High won its second tournament in as many weekends, capturing the team title at the Beau Haizlip invite hosted by Omaha South.
The Tigers, ranked as the seventh-best tournament team in Class B, scored 269 points. Their closest challenger, Class A Fremont, scored 140.
Seven Tigers won their bracket and no HHS wrestler finished worse than fourth place.
Emmet Kelley went 5-0 at 106 pounds, scoring three pins and two major decisions. Braiden Kort started his day with four pins at 120, then finished with a major decision. At 126, Tucker Adams won all three of his matches, sandwiching a major decision with a pair of pins under one minute.
Cameron Brumbaugh (132) had to pins and tech fall, and Drake Anderson (138) registered four pins. Elijah Johnson scored three pins at 152 pounds, including a 44 second fall in the semifinals. 160-pounder Landon Weidner recorded two second-round pins and a tech fall shutout in the final.
Runners-up: Zane Thomsen, 113; Zander Lockling, 182; Connor Wademan, 195. Third place: Jaden Meyer, 145; Logan Clark, 170, Blaine Hamik, 285. Fourth place: Kelyn Jones, 220.
More wrestling
Holdrege invite: Minden finished fourth with 157 points. Robert Nelson (132 pounds) and Orrin Keuhn (145) won individual titles for the Whippets. Cade Harsin (120), Koltdyn Heath (126) and Braxton Janda (182) were runners-up. Harrison Reed (113), Alex Brais (138) and Daulton Kuehn (285) finished third.
Bob Oliver invite: Thayer Central cleaned up with 316 points. Superior was second with 181.
Colter Sinn (113 pounds), Triston Wells (126), Mason Remmers (145), Nate Burd (160), Gunner Mumford (182), Cameron Schulte (195) and Cole Vorderstrasse (220) won titles for the Class D No. 2 Titans, who scored their entire lineup in the top three.
Holden McDonald (120), Hayden Neeman (132) Kyler Boyles (170) and Henry Grijalva (285) won gold for Superior.
Southern Valley invite: Red Cloud/Blue Hill placed fifth with 94 points. Franklin and Wilcox-Hildreth were 13th and 14th, respectively, and South Central finished 16th.
Carter Auten (126) and Jake Hodson (195) were runners-up for the Warcats. Grant Haussermann was second for the Flyers at 120. Gavin Patterson (106) took silver for the Falcons. South Central’s Rowan Jarosik (132) won the 132-pound title.
Osceola invite: The second-ranked tournament team in Class C, Fillmore Central won the team title with 174 points, besting second-place Elkhorn Valley’s 129.
Travis Meyer (126), Alexander Schademann (145) and Markey Hinrichs (285) went undefeated for individual titles.
Dylan Gewecke (132), Treven Stassines (160) and Jackson Turner (182) were runners-up.
Crete invite: Sixth-placers Justin Barbee (132 pounds) and Bladen Blecha (195) were the only two to place for Adams Central, which finished 15th with 21 points.
The AC girls team tied for fourth place with 142 points. Kayden Sipp won the title at 130 pounds with three pins. Grace Wioskowski was second at 120 with three pins, including in 14 seconds in the quarterfinals. Esmeralda Aguirre (100) and Kaley Waite (125) were third in their classes.
Superior’s only competitor, Cheyenne Stacy placed third at 105 with three consecutive pins following an opening-round loss.
West Point invite: Fillmore Central’s girls team finished 13th behind a bronze medal from Angie Schademann at 100 pounds. Schademann went 3-1 with a pin, a decision and major decision.
Chadron dual: The Hastings College women defeated Minot State 28-16, but fell to the host Eagles 38-11.
Larissa Kaz (123) and Tabitha Wood (136) recorded falls against Minot while Candice Brickell notched an 8-2 decision victory. Kaz and Wood also pinned their opponents from Chadron.
Prep boys basketball
C-2 No. 8 Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Kenesaw 26
DONIPHAN — The preseason No. 8 Cardinals (4-0) scored 25 points in the first quarter. Jack Poppe scored 11 of his game-high 19 points in the first eight minutes.
Jaden Williams added 15 points and Parker Volk was also in double figures for D-T with 11.
Lane Kelley and Jravin Suck led Kenesaw with six points apiece.
Minden 49, Broken Bow 39
BROKEN BOW — Caden Bradley’s double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds lifted Minden (3-1). He was 8-for-15 from the floor.
Austin Lutkemeier had seven points, Rylan Holsten added six, and Brycen Schwenka five.
Red Cloud 56, S-E-M 46
RED CLOUD — Gage Ely led three Warriors in double figures with 22 points. Ben Ely added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Hugo Basco had 11 points paired with seven assists as Red Cloud won its second game of the season.
Lincoln Christian 45, Sutton 38
SUTTON — Aiden Jones led the Mustangs with 14 points and Garrison Perrien added 12. Sutton couldn’t overcome a three-point halftime deficit.
Fillmore Central 65, Centura 50
CAIRO — The Panthers (1-3) won their first game of the season behind 23 points from Dan Stoner. Carson Asche added 16 points and Jayden Wolf 10.
Prep girls basketball
Minden 50, Broken Bow 45
BROKEN BOW — The Whippets (4-0) overcame a three-point deficit in the final quarter to remain unbeaten. Sloane Beck and Myla Emery led Minden seven scorers with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Beck grabbed 12 rebounds and had a team-high four assists. Mattie Kamery added nine points and Kinsie Land eight. Trinity Houchin scored six points and Priscilla Madriz four.
Wilcox-Hildreth 48, South Platte 33
GOTHENBURG — Sarah Jensen (15 points), Claire Ortgiesen (13) and Emma Donley (10) paced the Falcons (2-2). Madison BBunger had seven rebounds, Jensen swiped eight steals.
S-E-M 47, Red Cloud 37
RED CLOUD — The Warriors (2-1) suffered their first loss despite receiving 17 points from Avery Fangmeyer. Marissa Hersh added six points while Olivia Horne and Kayla Faimon scored four apiece.