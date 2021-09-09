Finishing an NAIA soccer match in regulation takes no fewer than 90 minutes, or 5,400 seconds. In Wednesday’s home opener for the Hastings College men’s team, it took just 30 seconds for Lukas Goetz to put visiting Sterling out of reach in front of the Bronco faithful at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Goetz, a junior, scored twice in the half-minute span, giving the Broncos a commanding 2-0 lead going into halftime. Hastings College used early advantage to secure a 5-1 victory over Sterling for HC’s first win of the season.
“Our last game was 10 days ago, and the guys have put in a tremendous body of work over those 10 days. The growth we’ve had is really nice for us to see,” said HC head coach Cole Poppen. “Credit to the guys, the work they’ve put in is showing on the scoreboard, finally. They’ve been putting that work in for a while and it’s nice finally getting that validation.”
The Broncos’ first two matches of the season have been on the road, with neither resulting in a win. Hastings opened the year with a loss to NAIA No. 9 Mid America Christian and then a goal in the last minute of regulation led to a 2-2 draw against University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
Poppen said it feels good to get that first W on the team’s schedule, and the first victory as the Broncos’ head coach.
“I would be lying if I didn’t say I feel pretty good right now,” the coach said with a smile after the game. ”It’s not my win; I don’t take any credit for the win. It’s those guys and the work they’ve been doing. I was part of this culture last year as an assistant under coach Tim (Bohnenkamp) and kind of know what this program is about. Wins are part of that, and a little pressure is off of me now that I can say I have a Hastings win. But there’s got to be more. We’re looking to play in November, early December and play in those meaningful games again.”
The two goals from Goetz came during the first half, in the 37th and 38th minutes. After an own goal finally put Sterling on the board, HC’s Keegan Goracke-Johnson was fouled in the 18-yard box, drawing a penalty kick for the Broncos in the 62nd minute. Tyler Mase, a junior, stepped up to the PK mark in the box and hammered home the Broncos’ third goal of the match.
Then, just eight minutes later, Goetz recorded a hat trick, scoring his third goal of the night. This time, the forward gathered a rebound from a shot off the foot of teammate Tom Steging. Three goals isn’t too bad for a player that came off the bench and is still recovering from an injury.
“He’s nursing an injury that he’s kind of been carrying for a couple months now, and it’s an injury I had as a player so I know exactly the pains he’s going through. We’re being careful and monitoring the minutes he’s getting,” Poppen said. “He’s a fantastic athlete, he’s a fantastic soccer player, a fantastic person — he’s one of the hardest working guys on the team; all credit to him.”
Ryan Lewis fired home HC’s final goal, as the Broncos surpassed their season goal total from its first two matches.
Hastings College’s victory gives the squad a big lift as it vaults into Great Plains Athletic Conference competition. Poppen knows how important it is to go into conference play with momentum, and Wednesday’s win was just what the Broncos need as they start the GPAC schedule Sept. 18 at home against Dakota Wesleyan.
“In every conference, conference games are just a different animal all together. The intensity gets ramped up because there is more on the line,” the coach said. “Luckily, we have 10 days off again, so we can prepare physically very well. We can ramp up the intensity in the training sessions to try and replicate what we think we’re going to see from Dak Wes, which is a very good team. Like I said, it’s a whole new season once the conference starts, so we’re going to be taking it one game at a time and making sure we’re focused and staying healthy and doing the things we need to do.”