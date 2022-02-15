The one thing Blue Hill head coach Tim Streff was afraid of was the slow start that’s been plaguing the Bobcats (11-12) in the latter half of the season. And that’s exactly what happened Tuesday.
The Hawkettes of St. Cecilia (21-2) held the Bobcats scoreless for the first 9:50 of the Class C-2, Subdistrict 8 semifinal en route to a 43-15 win at Chapman Gymnasium.
“They put the clamps on us defensively and are as good as any team I’ve seen on the defense end,” said Streff. “They are physical and we had a hard time even getting shots off to start the game.”
The top-ranked Hawkettes used a tough man-to-man defense and full court press to disrupt the Bobcats’ flow from the opening tip and didn’t let up until the final buzzer sounded.
“We really didn’t want to let them walk into their offense and get set, we wanted to speed them up,” said STC coach Greg Berndt, “and when you have really quick guards like Tatum (Krikac), Bailey (Kissinger) and Erin (Sheehy) who are aggressive it makes life a lot easier.
“Not only can they wreak havoc in the backcourt, they can recover and play solid in the half court, and I think they played awesome in our press tonight.”
The Hawkettes opened up a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, getting seven points from senior Bailey Kissinger.
Senior Shaye Butler nailed a trey to start quarter two followed by a triple from fellow senior Erin Sheehy to make it a 16-0 ball game.
Senior India Mackin finally scored the first points for the Bobcats on a 3-point field goal of her own with 6:10 left in the first half of play. Freshman Ellie Mangers made a put-back before Kissinger finished out the quarter with four more points for the Hawkettes to give them a 21-7 halftime lead.
The STC press wreaked havoc on the Bobcats in the third quarter, causing multiple turnovers and leading to easy transition buckets for Hawkettes.
Kissinger had back-to-back steals for layups late in the quarter and finished with 10 points in the frame as the Hawkettes had a 37-11 lead with eight minutes left to play.
Mackin scored the only four points of the final quarter for the Bobcats. Hawkettes senior Addie Kirkegaard had four of her own in the final quarter, and sophomore Ryann Sabatka scored the final basket of the game on a rebound put-back to put STC into Thursday’s subdistrict final against Wood River, a 44-35 winner over Centura.
“I think overall we did pretty good offensively and ball movement was awesome tonight,” Berndt said. “In postseason, the hardest part is scoring from a foot away from the rim because everyone is tough. We keep preaching to our kids be tough and win that one-foot from the rim (battle) and we have a good chance to make a run at it.”
For the Bobcats, who had a rollercoaster season, Streff saw a lot of improvement from his team.
“We were up and down throughout the year,” he said. “We had a lot of nice wins and we got better as the year went a long. Defensively we were a really solid team. Offensively we struggled at times, but it wasn’t from lack of effort, these girls play hard.
“It’s really all about the journey with the girls. Too many times we look at wins and losses to determine the success of the season, but these are a really great group of girls and it was a really great season.”
Kissinger led all scorers with 21 points for the Hawkettes.
Blue Hill.....................0 7 4 4 — 15
St. Cecilia............10 11 16 6 — 43
Blue Hill (15)
Emma Karr 0-3 0-0 0, Kelsy Kohmetscher 0-2 0-0 0, India Mackin 3-7 2-2 9, Ellie Mangers 1-2 0-0 2, Abigail Meyer 1-8 0-0 2, Reece Mlady 1-5 0-0 2, Keiera Schmidt 0-1 0-0 0.
St. Cecilia (43)
Shaye Buter 1-9 1-2 4, Adeline Kirkegaard 2-3 3-4 7, Bailey Kissinger 8-16 4-4 21, Tatum Krikac 1-5 0-0 3, Erin Sheehy 1-4 0-0 3, Ryann Sabatka 2-4 1-4 5.
Three-point field goals: Blue Hill 1-7 (Mackin 1-4, Mangers 0-1, Meyer 0-1), St. Cecilia 4-15 (Butler 1-5, Kissinger 1-2, Krikac 1-4, Sheehy 1-4).